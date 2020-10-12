 

New Sportsman’s Warehouse Store Opens in Brentwood, California

Northern California location to offer quality outdoor gear, jobs and more to locals

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPWH), www.sportsmans.com, is opening a new location at 5491 Lone Tree Way, Brentwood, California 94513 this month. The Grand Opening Celebration takes place at the store October 15-17, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Now, local area residents can access over 60,000 region-specific items at every day, guaranteed low prices to enjoy the great outdoors. This includes quality, brand-name hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, apparel and footwear merchandise backed by the company’s award-winning customer service.

“We are excited to open our new store in Brentwood and become a part of the community,” states Jon Barker, Sportsman’s Warehouse CEO. “We look forward to hiring local experts to serve you and outfit your next adventure. Everyone is invited to our grand opening event, including a weekend filled with door busters, discounts and more.”

Like all Sportsman’s Warehouse locations, the Brentwood, California store follows a strict regimen of cleaning, sanitizing and social distancing to ensure the health and safety of associates, customers and their families.

For more information visit www.sportsmans.com.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc.
Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is an outdoor specialty retailer focused on meeting the needs of the seasoned outdoor veteran, the first-time participant, and everyone in between. We provide outstanding gear and exceptional service to inspire outdoor memories. For more information, visit www.sportsmans.com.

