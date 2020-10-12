 

Saia LTL Freight Opens New Memphis Terminal

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.10.2020, 22:38  |  30   |   |   

Facility models other new terminals with state-of-the-art construction and technology

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) announced today the opening of its new, larger Saia LTL Freight cross-dock facility in Memphis, Tennessee.

“The new terminal is 60 percent larger than our previous facility and will allow us to meet the needs of our shippers today and for the foreseeable future," said Executive Vice President of Operations Paul Peck. "It’s a significant investment in our network, and the community, and is another flagship facility that we are tremendously proud of.”

The 200 door terminal continues Saia’s commitment to building facilities that utilize the latest in energy efficient and low maintenance design. The location also includes an eight bay maintenance facility and a high speed fueling station with the latest in environmentally safe and responsible construction. Saia will still employ nearly 300 team members at the new terminal, which has the space to accommodate a significant expansion over time as the company continues to see long-term growth both in Memphis and nationally.

“For the last several years, we’ve aggressively expanded our operations in the Northeast. Conversely, we’ve also remained just as committed to investing in our legacy markets and facilities,” stated Peck. “Our former Memphis terminal had exceeded its capacity. The additional doors at the new facility will mean less freight handling and more efficient shipping for our customers.”

This is the third Saia re-location in the last couple of months. Saia recently moved its operations to new, larger facilities in Sherman and Wichita Falls, Texas. Earlier this year, Saia moved its Las Vegas, Nevada terminal and this November, it will be moving its Green Bay, Wisconsin operations to a new facility as well.

About Saia Inc.

Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Johns Creek, Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 169 terminals across the country and employs over 10,500 people nationwide. Saia LTL Freight has been recognized by the American Trucking Associations Safety Management Council for its outstanding safety record as well as by the Environmental Protection Agency’s SmartWay program for its efforts to reduce its environmental impact. For more information on Saia Inc., visit www.saia.com.

