Today, Lenovo’s Yoga brand and Intel Evo platform announced a partnership, For All Creators , with the Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum artists Jonas Brothers for an immersive program that enlists the creative imagination of fans and concludes with an interactive performance on December 3, 2020. The initiative, created with Universal Music Group & Brands (UMGB), the brands partnership division of Universal Music Group, will give Jonas Brothers fans in North America a virtual front row seat during this at-home concert that will give the audience control over the show’s visuals through real-time interactions.

Lenovo Yoga and Intel Evo Announce Fan-Powered Experience With Jonas Brothers for Immersive Virtual Concert (Photo: Business Wire)

The concert will leverage the latest in music entertainment technology and creativity to bring this extraordinary spectacle to life. Fans can vote on the setlist via live comments during the performance, along with custom hashtags that trigger real visual effects on screen. Throughout the concert, viewers will further personalize their experience by selecting their favorite camera angles and unlocking a digital memento to share across their social media platforms.

"We always say this but we truly have the best fans and we’ve been looking out for opportunities to get them creatively involved,” said the Jonas Brothers. “The Lenovo partnership is a way for us to work with them on a new level, as they will have direct input into an upcoming immersive experience – from helping design merchandise to curating our setlist. With artist’s tours currently on hold, we are looking forward to getting back together to perform and providing a little extra happiness during the holiday season.”

Prior to the virtual concert, Lenovo and Intel Evo platform are calling all creators to submit custom artwork for a chance to have their designs featured on the official concert poster, limited-edition merchandise, or concert visuals. Launching on October 13, 2020 and running until November 6, 2020 all creators can submit their designs for the various visuals on a custom microsite created for the campaign – LenovoYogaCreatorsContest.com. Each fan will have the opportunity to submit up to three entries - one per creative category. The winning merchandise pieces will be available for fans to purchase for a limited time before and during the concert, with all profits donated to Feeding America, the band’s preferred charity. Visit LenovoYogaCreatorsContest.com for full Official Rules and Entry Guidelines.