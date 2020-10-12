 

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. Announces “As a Courtesy to Those Analysts and Investors Who Were Unable to Attend This Morning’s Conference Call,” LMP Is Scheduling a Follow Up Call on October 13, 2020 at 4 30PM ET to Discuss Its Entry Into a Definitive Agreement for the Acquisition of a 70% Interest in New York’s Largest Franchise Dealership Group - Atlantic Automotive Group - and New York Logistics and Vehicle Storage Company - Atlantic Central Storage -

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
  • Upon closing and combined with our currently contracted acquisitions, LMP’s revenues are expected to exceed $2.2B on an annualized basis in 2021, with approximately $70M in pre-tax income and expected net income of $4.59 per share, which would likely make LMP a newcomer to the Fortune 1000 list of companies with over 1,600 employees;
  • Real estate leased with an option to purchase;
  • Expands its world class management team;
  • Unique New York dominant platform with accelerating organic year-over-year annualized income growth of over 20%;
  • Significant increase in online-originated orders with efficient touchless delivery and lower SG&A costs associated with the online and fulfillment elements due to Atlantic’s concentrated, clustered presence in New York along with its logistics network;
  • Atlantic Central Storage has storage capacity of approximately 7,000 vehicles in New York and operates a fleet of 15 multivehicle car transporters with capacity to efficiently transport approximately 5,800 vehicles a month on a 6 day a week shift schedule;
  • Expected to accelerate the Company’s acquisition strategy by rolling up dealerships under the Atlantic Automotive platform;
  • Acquisition is expected to be funded with a combination of financings (including seller financing) and LMP’s current balance sheet;
  • Transaction expected to close between December 2020 and January 2021; and
  • Atlantic Automotive Groups management will continue to operate the business post-closing

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) (the "Company" or “LMP”), an e-commerce and facilities-based platform for consumers who desire to buy, sell, subscribe for or finance pre-owned and new automobiles, today announced its entry into a definitive agreement for the acquisition of a 70% Interest in New York’s largest franchise dealership group, Atlantic Automotive Group, and New York logistics and vehicle storage company, Atlantic Central Storage, in a deal valued at $608,000,000.

