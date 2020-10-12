 

K12 Inc. First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call Details

K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN) announced today it plans to discuss its first quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results during a conference call scheduled for Monday, October 26, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. eastern time (ET).

A live webcast of the call will be available at https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2709958/5FF36D23A41009F92F6042C4EA5C19B6. Please access the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call. To participate in the live call, investors and analysts should dial (833) 900-1536 (domestic) or (236) 712-2276 (international) at 4:45 pm. (ET). The conference ID is 4972995.

A replay of the call will be available starting on October 26, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. (ET) through November 26, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. (ET) at 1-800-585-8367 (domestic) or 416-621-4642 (international) and entering the conference ID 4972995. A webcast replay will be available at https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2709958/5FF36D23A41009F92F6042C4EA5C19B6 for 30 days.

About K12 Inc.

K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN) helps students of all ages reach their full potential through inspired teaching and personalized learning. The company provides innovative, high-quality online and blended education solutions, curriculum, and programs to students, schools and enterprises in primary, secondary and post-secondary settings. K12 is a premier provider of career readiness education services and a leader in skills training, technology staffing and talent development. The company provides programs which combine traditional high school academics with career technical education through its Destinations Career Academies. Adult learning is delivered through K12’s subsidiary, Galvanize, a leader in developing capabilities for individuals and corporations in technical fields such as software engineering and data science. K12 has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves students in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The company is a proud sponsor of the Future of School, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gap between the pace of technology in daily life and the pace of change in education. More information can be found at K12.com, destinationsacademy.com, jobshadowweek.com, and galvanize.com.

