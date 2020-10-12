FTAC OLYMPUS ACQUISITION CORP. ORDINARY SHARES AND WARRANTS TO COMMENCE TRADING SEPARATELY ON OCTOBER 16, 2020

PHILADELPHIA, PA, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOCU) (the “Company”), a blank-check company formed for the purpose of acquiring or merging with one or more technology and financial services technology companies, today announced that the holders of the Company’s units may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants underlying the units commencing on October 16, 2020. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol “FTOCU” and the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to trade under the symbols “FTOC” and “FTOCW”, respectively.

A registration statement relating to the units and the underlying securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 25, 2020. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.