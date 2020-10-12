 

Walgreens Boots Alliance Co-COO Ornella Barra Highly Commended for Responsible Business Leadership

Walgreens Boots Alliance (Nasdaq: WBA) is delighted to announce that Co-Chief Operating Officer Ornella Barra was highly commended for her sustainability leadership at the Responsible Business Awards 2020, recognizing her innovation and her passionate commitment to promoting community health.

Ms. Barra chairs WBA’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee and leads the company’s CSR strategy and partnerships with multiple organizations to have a tangible positive impact.

The Reuters Events Responsible Business Awards 2020 were announced on Friday at a virtual ceremony. The Business Leader Award category celebrates an outstanding business leader who has demonstrated pioneering, inspiring, motivational and passionate leadership, clear commitment to long-term impacts and a commitment to a sustainable future.

“Ornella is clearly someone that understands the importance of putting sustainability at the heart of the business. It’s clear where her passion lies and where she's been most influential,” the Responsible Business Awards judges said in recognizing Ms. Barra.

Click here to see a video featuring highlights of Ms. Barra’s sustainability leadership.

“I am so honored to receive this recognition, which is possible due to the incredible engagement of WBA’s dedicated people around the world. The global pandemic has made this a challenging year for everyone, but the health crisis has only reinforced our commitment to building healthy communities and operating sustainably. I’ve been so inspired to see how our businesses and colleagues continue to care about making a difference, protecting the planet for the future and building an ethical, diverse and inclusive company,” Ms. Barra said.

Since the formation of WBA in December 2014, Ms. Barra has been personally committed to ensuring the WBA CSR strategy is aligned with the company’s purpose of helping people around the world lead healthier and happier live. This healthcare centered strategy includes a focus on engaging with communities to improve societal health and well-being, protecting the planet, doing business fairly and with integrity and fostering a safe and inclusive workplace. Her focus on sustainability extends back more than 26 years during her leadership at Alliance Boots and Alliance Unichem.

