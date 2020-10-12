 

LivaNova Confirms Receipt of Letter from PrimeStone Capital

12.10.2020   

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN), a market-leading medical technology and innovation company, today confirmed receipt of a letter from PrimeStone Capital LLP (PrimeStone) to its Board of Directors and issued the following statement:

“LivaNova welcomes open communication and values constructive input toward the goal of enhancing value for all LivaNova shareholders. The Company’s Board of Directors and management will continue to take actions to achieve this objective. Members of the Company’s executive leadership team and the Board have held discussions with PrimeStone over the past several months.

LivaNova regularly evaluates the Company’s strategic plan and remains focused on execution, while upholding its mission to provide hope for patients through innovative medical technologies and to deliver life-changing improvements for the Head and Heart.”

LivaNova will provide an update on Company performance during its third quarter 2020 earnings call on Thursday, October 29.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology and innovation company built on nearly five decades of experience and a relentless commitment to provide hope for patients and their families through innovative medical technologies, delivering life-changing improvements for both the Head and Heart. Headquartered in London, LivaNova employs approximately 4,000 employees and has a presence in more than 100 countries for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals and healthcare systems worldwide. LivaNova operates as two businesses: Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation, with operating headquarters in Mirandola (Italy) and Houston (U.S.), respectively.

For more information, please visit www.livanova.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” concerning our goals, beliefs, expectations, strategies, objectives, plans and underlying assumptions and other statements that are not necessarily based on historical facts. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding correspondence or meetings with shareholders. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those factors set forth in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as supplemented by any risk factors contained in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to update the information contained in this press release to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances.

