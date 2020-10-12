LivaNova Confirms Receipt of Letter from PrimeStone Capital

“LivaNova welcomes open communication and values constructive input toward the goal of enhancing value for all LivaNova shareholders. The Company’s Board of Directors and management will continue to take actions to achieve this objective. Members of the Company’s executive leadership team and the Board have held discussions with PrimeStone over the past several months.

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN), a market-leading medical technology and innovation company, today confirmed receipt of a letter from PrimeStone Capital LLP (PrimeStone) to its Board of Directors and issued the following statement:

LivaNova regularly evaluates the Company’s strategic plan and remains focused on execution, while upholding its mission to provide hope for patients through innovative medical technologies and to deliver life-changing improvements for the Head and Heart.”

LivaNova will provide an update on Company performance during its third quarter 2020 earnings call on Thursday, October 29.

About LivaNova

Safe Harbor Statement

