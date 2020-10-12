 

Scott’s Liquid Gold Announces Preliminary Revenue Results for Third Quarter – Sales Impacted by Covid-driven Shortages

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.10.2020, 23:47  |  45   |   |   

Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTC: SLGD) today announced preliminary anticipated revenue results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020, which were heavily impacted by Covid-19 driven shortages of raw materials.

The Company expects to report total revenues of $7.0 to $7.5 million. The third quarter revenues included an estimated $2.2 million of newly acquired Biz and Dryel products, and an anticipated decrease in the Company’s core business of an estimated $2.3M or 31.9%. These are anticipated results and actual results could differ from these estimates.

“While we are pleased with the initial performance of our new manufacturing and distribution partners, our base business sales decreased significantly in the third quarter,” said Mark Goldstein, CEO and Chairman. “We encountered key raw materials shortages, primarily for containers and caps, which were driven by the pandemic. These shortages impacted our ability to deliver product for virtually all of our brands. Reduced store traffic also drove lower Batiste sales during the quarter. Demand for our products remains strong and we are grateful for our long-standing relationships with our customers while our team is quickly adapting to this unprecedented situation.”

Kevin Paprzycki, CFO added, “We began seeing improvement in the availability of key materials in early October. While supply issues remain, at this point we are cautiously optimistic about stronger sales in the fourth quarter. This should allow us to resume cash generation and debt repayment. We also expect approximately $0.3 million of final supply chain transition costs and acquisition related expenditures to impact our third quarter results.”

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws that are intended to qualify for the Safe Harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "assumptions," "target," "guidance," “strategy,” "outlook," "plans," "projection," "may," "will," "would," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe”, "potential," or "continue" (or the negative or other derivatives of each of these terms) or similar terminology.

Forward-looking statements convey our expectations, intentions, or forecasts about future events, circumstances, or results. All forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which may change over time and many of which are beyond our control. You should not rely on any forward-looking statement as a prediction or guarantee about the future. Actual future objectives, strategies, plans, prospects, performance, conditions, or results may differ materially from those set forth in any forward-looking statement. Some of the factors that may cause actual results or other future events or circumstances to differ from those in forward-looking statements are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and the Company's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made by us or on our behalf speaks only as of the date that it was made. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of events, circumstances, or results that arise after the date that the statement was made, except as required by applicable securities laws. You, however, should consult further disclosures (including disclosures of a forward-looking nature) that we may make in any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

 

Gold jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Velodyne Lidar Announces Three-Year Sales Agreement with Baidu
Phase 2b/3 Trial Shows Efficacy of Filgotinib for the Induction and Maintenance of Remission in ...
Twilio to Acquire Segment, the Market-leading Customer Data Platform
Mattel Television Greenlights 104 New “Thomas & Friends” Television Episodes and 2 Specials
AT&T CEO John Stankey to Speak at WSJ Tech Live on October 19
Booz Allen Launches SnapAttack, a Cloud-Based Purple Teaming Platform
Disney Celebrates the Return of Frozen Fan Fest With the Announcement of First-ever Frozen Virtual ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives European Patent Notice of Allowance For First-in-Class ...
CARMAT is granted €13 million in national innovation funding to conduct the EFICAS study in ...
Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
Heritage Cannabis Teams with Patient Choice to Offer Medical Cannabis to Patients Across Canada
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Fiverr Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400 Million of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2025
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.10.20
Gold Bull Executes Purchase Agreement to Acquire Sandman Project from Newmont
12.10.20
Marktgeflüster: Das bißchen Wahnsinn..
12.10.20
Tagesausblick für 13.10.: DAX erneut fester. Apple und Bankaktien im Fokus!
12.10.20
BARRICK GOLD: Das wird jetzt wichtig!
12.10.20
Investitionsmodell FinTech: Warum Neobroker für Investoren so interessant sind(2) 
12.10.20
Nel, Tesla, Wirecard, Nikola – hier spielt die spekulative Musik
12.10.20
Goldpreis – War das der Startschuss?
12.10.20
goldinvest.de: De Grey Mining - Dieser Falke ist ein Goldmonster!
12.10.20
Healthcare Insurance Market Size Worth $4.0 Trillion By 2027 | CAGR: 6.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.
12.10.20
Die Rallye an den Börsen geht weiter - das sind die wichtigsten Niveaus aktuell #videoanalyse

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
00:02 Uhr
64.283
Gold und Silber vor neuen Allzeithochs...
12.10.20
494
Gold Chartanalyse von Kagels Trading
27.09.20
2
Agnico Eagle Mines: Bodenbildung läuft!
25.09.20
2
Factoring als Liquiditätsmotor: Im Experteninterview mit Stephan Ninow, Geschäftsführer der abcfinan
23.09.20
48.757
GOLD und SILBER - Charttechnik und Trading