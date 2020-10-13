Par Pacific Holdings Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

HOUSTON, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PARR) (“Par Pacific”) today announced that it will release its third quarter 2020 results before the New York Stock Exchange opens on Monday, November 2, 2020. This release will be followed by a conference call for investors at 9:30 a.m. Central Time (10:30 a.m. Eastern) on the same morning. The full text of the release will be available on Par Pacific’s website at http://www.parpacific.com .

Individuals who would like to participate should dial the applicable dial-in number at least 10 minutes before the scheduled conference call time.

To access the live audio webcast and related presentation materials, please visit the investor relations section of Par Pacific's website at http://www.parpacific.com.

A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (toll-free) or 1-412-317-6671 (toll). The passcode for the replay is 13711849. The replay will be available until November 16, 2020.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PARR), headquartered in Houston, Texas, owns and operates market-leading energy, infrastructure and retail businesses. Par Pacific's strategy is to acquire and develop businesses in logistically complex markets. Par Pacific owns and operates one of the largest energy networks in Hawaii with 148,000 bpd of combined refining capacity, a logistics system supplying the major islands of the state and 91 retail locations. In the Pacific Northwest and the Rockies, Par Pacific owns and operates 60,000 bpd of combined refining capacity, related multimodal logistics systems and 33 retail locations. Par Pacific also owns 46% of Laramie Energy, LLC, a natural gas production company with operations and assets concentrated in Western Colorado. More information is available at www.parpacific.com.

Investor Contact:

Ashimi Patel

Manager, Investor Relations

(832) 916-3355

apatel@parpacific.com