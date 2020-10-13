DGAP-News: Evotec SE / Key word(s): Capital Increase

MUBADALA INVESTMENT COMPANY AND NOVO HOLDINGS A/S INVEST € 250 M IN EVOTEC SE



13.10.2020 / 00:40

MUBADALA INVESTMENT COMPANY BECOMES A NEW LONG-TERM STRATEGIC SHAREHOLDER AND ACQUIRES SHARES WORTH € 200 MILLION IN EVOTEC, A TOTAL OF 5.6% OF THE OUTSTANDING SHARES

NOVO HOLDINGS A/S, AS EXISTING SHAREHOLDER, ACQUIRES SHARES WORTH € 50 MILLION, FURTHER SUPPORTING EVOTEC IN ITS ACCELERATED GROWTH AMBITION

THE ADDITIONAL FUNDS WILL BE INVESTED FOR THE GLOBAL SCALE-UP OF BIOLOGICS STRATEGY, DATA-DRIVEN PRECISION MEDICINE PROCESSES, MULTIMODALITY DRUG DISCOVERY & DEVELOPMENT PLATFORMS, AND ACCELERATION OF CO-OWNED PIPELINE



Hamburg, Germany, 13 October 2020:

Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) today announced that it resolved a capital increase from its authorised capital without pre-emptive rights against cash. Evotec will issue a total of 11,478,315 new shares to Mubadala Investment Company and Novo Holdings A/S, increasing Evotec's cash reserves by € 250 million in total.

In this private placement capital increase, Mubadala Investment Company, a sovereign investor with an entrepreneurial mind-set and a long-standing history of strategic investments in the healthcare sector, will invest € 200 million to subscribe for approx. 5.6% of outstanding Evotec shares. Evotec's existing shareholder Novo Holdings A/S also will invest € 50 million to support Evotec's accelerated growth ambition and to reinforce its ownership in the company of approx. 11.0% of outstanding shares. The shares will be issued at a price of € 21.7802 per share, which represents a 2.5% discount to the five-day volume weighted average price ("VWAP") of € 22.3387 prior to the Xetra closing auction on 12th October 2020. After the registration of the capital increase in the commercial register, Evotec's share capital will increase to € 163,375,808, or 163,375,808 ordinary bearer shares.