NEC Selects NXP RF Airfast Multi-chip Modules for Massive MIMO 5G Antenna Radio Unit for Rakuten Mobile in Japan

NEC’s Massive MIMO 5G antenna RU features a 5G open virtual radio access network (vRAN) interface and has been adopted by Rakuten Mobile for its fully virtualized cloud-native mobile network. The RU utilizes extremely accurate digital beam forming for efficient high-capacity transmission and is easy to install as a result of miniaturization achieved through an increased level of circuit integration.

TOKYO and EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXP; NASDAQ: NXPI) and NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) today announced that NEC selected NXP to supply RF Airfast multi-chip modules to be used in a Massive MIMO 5G antenna Radio Unit (RU) for Rakuten Mobile , one of Japan’s leading mobile network operators.

NXP’s new AFSC5G40E38 RF Airfast multi-chip module was developed to meet the frequency and power requirements of Japan’s 5G infrastructure deployment. The device is part of an expanding portfolio of NXP RF Airfast multi-chip modules being developed to enable 5G infrastructure deployments throughout the world. NXP’s RF Airfast multi-chip modules offer a common footprint across frequency and power for different regions, enabling faster time to market for network mobile operators.

NEC teamed up with Rakuten Mobile to develop and manufacture the 5G infrastructure that leverages NXP’s RF Airfast multi-chip modules.

“NXP 5G RF Airfast multi-chip modules support the frequencies and power levels needed for Japan’s 5G infrastructure,” said Kazushi Tsuji, Deputy General Manager of NEC’s Wireless Access Solutions Division. “The technology’s flexibility, integration and performance allow us to quickly and effectively develop radio products for 5G infrastructure. We’re pleased to partner with both Rakuten and NXP to drive the 5G experience for end-users.”

“At NXP, we always strive for technological leadership,” said Paul Hart, Executive Vice President and General Manager of NXP’s Radio Power Division. “This partnership underscores our vision to deliver advanced 5G experiences to countries around the world. NXP’s Airfast multi-chip modules offer high levels of integration, ease of use and performance for 5G infrastructure systems. No matter what frequency band or power.”

About NEC

NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of “Orchestrating a brighter world.” NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at http://www.nec.com.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. enables secure connections for a smarter world, advancing solutions that make lives easier, better, and safer. As the world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is driving innovation in the automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communication infrastructure markets. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has approximately 29,000 employees in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $8.88 billion in 2019. Find out more at www.nxp.com.

NXP, Airfast, and the NXP logo are trademarks of NXP B.V. All other products or service names are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved. 2020 NXP B.V.

For more information, please contact:

Americas & Europe Japan Jason Deal Kiyomi Masuda Tel: +44 771-522-8414 Tel: +81-50-3823-7031 Email: jason.deal@nxp.com Email: kiyomi.masuda@nxp.com

NXP-Mobile

NXP-Comms

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/805faf7a-95ff-46c9 ....