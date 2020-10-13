Partners at Evercore Mexico to Form TACTIV and Enter a Strategic Alliance with Evercore

Evercore Partners Mexico (EPM) announced today that Augusto Arellano, Chief Executive Officer of EPM, and Arturo Ramirez, Senior Managing Director at EPM, are departing Evercore to form TACTIV, an independent strategic advisory firm. Evercore (NYSE: EVR) will partner with TACTIV under a new strategic alliance.

Messrs. Arellano and Ramirez have accomplished some of the most innovative financial advisory transactions in the Mexican market during the last decade, including Fibra and Fibra-E transactions. They have worked together for 14 years at EPM, and in their new roles at TACTIV, they will continue to provide exceptional service to their clients.

Mr. Arellano commented, “In order to best serve our clients, we are repositioning our business in Mexico and are excited to launch TACTIV. Our strategic alliance with Evercore will be an effective way to enhance the global reach of an expert-led local firm, through which our clients will benefit from Evercore’s leading global advisory platform. In addition, along with Arturo and our colleague, Sergio Sanchez, we are in the process of separately acquiring Evercore Casa de Bolsa, a Mexican broker-dealer and institutional money management firm, enabling us to complement our capital markets advisory capabilities.”

“The TACTIV team will comprise many of our colleagues from EPM, ensuring that our clients will continue to be served with the same weight and premier service they already know. TACTIV will be uniquely positioned among independent advisory firms in Mexico to provide high quality, objective advice on M&A and other strategic matters, as well as offer capital raising capabilities, including access to the largest and most diverse capital pools in Mexico,” added Mr. Ramirez.

Ralph Schlosstein and John Weinberg, Co-Chairmen and Co-Chief Executive Officers of Evercore, concluded, “We are excited about our new partnership with TACTIV. Evercore has extensive experience operating in markets globally. The alliance model we are transitioning to best positions the team in Mexico to address client needs and build a diverse and growing array of capabilities.”

About Evercore

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings, and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital and delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, in addition to providing wealth and investment management services to high net worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the Firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.evercore.com.

About TACTIV

TACTIV is an independent investment banking advisory firm that provides specialized, independent and strategic financial advisory services to shareholders, management teams, boards of directors and other public and private entities. Our team of experts assists our clients in a wide range of assignments such as mergers and acquisitions, project finance, public sector financing, strategic shareholder advisory, liability management, restructurings and public and private capital raisings. Through our Strategic Alliance with Evercore, TACTIV can offer its clients the advantages of an expert-led local firm with global reach. Based in Mexico, the Firm has offices in Mexico City and Monterrey. For more information, please contact our media firm at contacto@tactiv.com.mx.

