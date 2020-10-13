PwC Blockchain technologies could boost the global economy US$1.76 trillion by 2030 through raising levels of tracking, tracing and trust
- Tracking and tracing of products and services has the largest economic potential (US$962bn)
- Public administration, education and healthcare sectors will benefit the most.
- Blockchain could have the highest potential net benefit in China (US$440bn) and the USA (US $407bn).
LONDON, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New analysis by PwC shows Blockchain technology has the potential to boost global gross domestic product (GDP) by US$1.76 trillion over the next decade.
That is the key finding of a new PwC report Time for trust: The trillion-dollar reason to rethink blockchain, assessing how the technology is being currently used and exploring the impact blockchain could have on the global economy. Through analysis of the top five uses of blockchain, ranked by their potential to generate economic value, the report gauges the technology's potential to create value across industry, from healthcare, government and public services, to manufacturing, finance, logistics and retail.
"Blockchain technology has long been associated with cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, but there is so much more that it has to offer, particularly in how public and private organisations secure, share and use data," comments Steve Davies, Global Leader, Blockchain and Partner, PwC UK.
"As organisations grapple with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, many disruptive trends have been accelerated. The analysis shows the potential for blockchain to support organisations in how they rebuild and reconfigure their operations underpinned by improvements in trust, transparency and efficiency across organisations and society."
- The report identifies five key application areas of blockchain and assesses their potential to generate economic value using economic analysis and industry research. The analysis suggests a
tipping point in 2025 as blockchain technologies are expected to be adopted at scale across the global economy.
- Tracking and tracing of products and services - or provenance - which emerged as a new priority for many companies' supply chains during the COVID-19 pandemic, has the largest economic
potential (US$962bn). Blockchain's application can be wide ranging and support companies ranging from heavy industries, including mining through to fashion labels,
responding to the rise in public and investor scrutiny around sustainable and ethical sourcing.
