- Blockchain could have the highest potential net benefit in China (US$440bn) and the USA (US $407bn).

LONDON, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New analysis by PwC shows Blockchain technology has the potential to boost global gross domestic product (GDP) by US$1.76 trillion over the next decade.

That is the key finding of a new PwC report Time for trust: The trillion-dollar reason to rethink blockchain , assessing how the technology is being currently used and exploring the impact blockchain could have on the global economy. Through analysis of the top five uses of blockchain, ranked by their potential to generate economic value, the report gauges the technology's potential to create value across industry, from healthcare, government and public services, to manufacturing, finance, logistics and retail.

"Blockchain technology has long been associated with cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, but there is so much more that it has to offer, particularly in how public and private organisations secure, share and use data," comments Steve Davies, Global Leader, Blockchain and Partner, PwC UK.

"As organisations grapple with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, many disruptive trends have been accelerated. The analysis shows the potential for blockchain to support organisations in how they rebuild and reconfigure their operations underpinned by improvements in trust, transparency and efficiency across organisations and society."