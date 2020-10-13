 

JA Solar Supplies Modules for the First Floating PV Plants in Spain and Malaysia

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
13.10.2020, 05:00  |  64   |   |   

BEIJING, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar recently announced that it supplied all photovoltaic (PV) modules for Spain's first grid-connected floating solar plant which is located in the Sierra Brava reservoir in the Extremadura region. This project has been successfully connected to the grid and put into operation. The 1.1MW project adopts JA Solar mono-facial and bifacial modules which are installed in various orientation and inclination angles using different floating systems. Comparing their differences in energy yield, maintenance cost, etc. will be an important reference for the development of floating PV projects.

Compared with the traditional ground-mounted PV plant, a floating solar plant can reduce land resources required, while the water helps to restrain the rise of surface temperature of modules and enhance power generation. With these advantages, floating PV plants have gradually attracted more attention from investors and EPCs on a global scale. In the reignited Spanish PV market, the development of floating solar plants is welcomed. The Sierra Brava project has received strong support from the local government, and the governor of the Extremadura region attended the plant's opening ceremony.

To protect kestrels, two floating "islands" and nest boxes are installed. And the living conditions of birds and fish will be monitored to understand the impact of PV plant operations on the surrounding creatures and provide a reference for the operation and maintenance of floating solar plants.

In addition, Malaysia's first floating PV plant, a 10MW floating PV project in Selangor state, has recently been successfully connected to the grid. The JA Solar double-glass modules selected for the project have excellent weather resistance performance, and can maintain stable energy yield under high temperature and high humidity to effectively raise customers' profits.

Jin Baofang, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of JA Solar, commented, "With the continuous development of the clean energy industry, PV power generation is being applied more widely. A floating PV plant reduces the impact of land resource constraints, and is complementary to applications such as ground-mounted PV plant and rooftop PV system. JA Solar has been committed to the development and application of high-efficiency PV products, and we are willing to strengthen cooperation with global partners to explore various ways of promoting PV energy development and utilization, to bring the renewable energy to more people."

Oriana Zhang
+86-10-63611888-1697
zhangbobo@jasolar.com



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PwC: Blockchain technologies could boost the global economy US$1.76 trillion by 2030 through raising ...
Cyber Insurance Market worth $20.4 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Infosys Completes Acquisition of Product Design and Development Firm, Kaleidoscope Innovation
Enrolment of First Two Patients in PRISTINE Study with SELUTION SLR Sirolimus Drug Eluting Balloon
Priothera closes €30 million Series A financing to develop highly promising therapies for acute ...
Epoxy Composites Market Size Worth $42.92 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 6.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Beyond the COVID-19 Crisis: Frost & Sullivan's 2020 Intelligent Mobility Summit to Highlight Role of Digital Transformation in ...
Asthma and food allergies during childhood associated with increased risk of IBS, new research at ...
U.S. Electric Truck Market to Witness Massive Growth in Near Future, finds P&S Intelligence
The All-New GA8, a luxury car for the new era, is launching soon in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
CStone Announces Completion of $200 million Share Sale to Pfizer
IBM Enters Esports Arena with Activision Blizzard in New Multi-Year Deal as the Presenting Partner ...
The Digital Green Carpet Is Now Live
Hyundai Motor's Delivery of XCIENT Fuel Cell Trucks in Europe Heralds Its Commercial Truck ...
Global Demand For Gold Continues To Rise Becoming One of the Market's Most Coveted Commodities
Cable Partners with Envision Digital to Provide AI-backed Green Solutions to Spain and Portugal
YOUengine/YOUapp, World's Largest Digital Ad Platform, Launches January 15, 2021 In Five Major ...
Xinhua Silk Road: 15th Alxa Festival kicks off in N China's Inner Mongolia
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Aon: How to Effectively Tackle the Most Unusual Compensation Cycle Ever
Changhong Announces Sponsorship of China National Badminton Team
Oracle & Walmart Announce Tentative U.S. Government Approval
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease