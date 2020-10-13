JA Solar Supplies Modules for the First Floating PV Plants in Spain and Malaysia

BEIJING, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar recently announced that it supplied all photovoltaic (PV) modules for Spain's first grid-connected floating solar plant which is located in the Sierra Brava reservoir in the Extremadura region. This project has been successfully connected to the grid and put into operation. The 1.1MW project adopts JA Solar mono-facial and bifacial modules which are installed in various orientation and inclination angles using different floating systems. Comparing their differences in energy yield, maintenance cost, etc. will be an important reference for the development of floating PV projects.

Compared with the traditional ground-mounted PV plant, a floating solar plant can reduce land resources required, while the water helps to restrain the rise of surface temperature of modules and enhance power generation. With these advantages, floating PV plants have gradually attracted more attention from investors and EPCs on a global scale. In the reignited Spanish PV market, the development of floating solar plants is welcomed. The Sierra Brava project has received strong support from the local government, and the governor of the Extremadura region attended the plant's opening ceremony.