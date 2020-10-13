 

EQS-Adhoc Achiko AG: Achiko Establishes Medtech Expert Advisory Board and Expands Management Team

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Achiko AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Achiko AG: Achiko Establishes Medtech Expert Advisory Board and Expands Management Team

13-Oct-2020 / 05:45 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Achiko Establishes Medtech Expert Advisory Board
and Expands Management Team

- New international advisory board members: Mr Glenn Cross (Australia), Dr Jittaporn Wattanaseree (Thailand) and Ms Carol Aebi (Switzerland)

- Management team appointment: Mr Pierre Nathie of Med2Mark as VP, Commercialisation

Zurich, 13 October 2020--Achiko AG (SWX:ACHI, ISIN CH0522213468) is pleased to announce an update to its management and advisory team.

As progress continues towards the launch of Achiko's Covid-19 test kit led by a world-class research and development team, the Company has established an advisory board of international experts in the medtech, biotech and innovation fields and appointed a head of commercialisation, effective immediately, as it prepares for global expansion.

Advisory Board

- Mr Glenn Cross is Director at leading tech and healthcare companies Horizon 3 Biotech, Captix Biomedical, and Grey Innovation. He will join Achiko's Board of Directors later this year.

- Dr Jittaporn Wattanaseree is a lecturer and trainer experienced in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical fields over all stages of drug development from research through commercialisation.

- Ms Carol Aebi is a Strategist and the Head of Business Analysis at Swiss software engineering firm AdNovum.

Management Appointment

- Mr Pierre Nathie joins Achiko's existing management team as the Vice President, Commercialisation. Currently the Managing Director of Med2Mark, an international consulting firm specialising in the commercialisation of health-tech innovations, Pierre brings to Achiko 25+ years' experience in launching of innovative medtech and biotech products and solutions in international markets.

