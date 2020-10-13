EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Achiko AG / Key word(s): Personnel Achiko AG: Achiko Establishes Medtech Expert Advisory Board and Expands Management Team 13-Oct-2020 / 05:45 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- New international advisory board members: Mr Glenn Cross (Australia), Dr Jittaporn Wattanaseree (Thailand) and Ms Carol Aebi (Switzerland)

- Management team appointment: Mr Pierre Nathie of Med2Mark as VP, Commercialisation

Zurich, 13 October 2020--Achiko AG (SWX:ACHI, ISIN CH0522213468) is pleased to announce an update to its management and advisory team.

As progress continues towards the launch of Achiko's Covid-19 test kit led by a world-class research and development team, the Company has established an advisory board of international experts in the medtech, biotech and innovation fields and appointed a head of commercialisation, effective immediately, as it prepares for global expansion.

Advisory Board

- Mr Glenn Cross is Director at leading tech and healthcare companies Horizon 3 Biotech, Captix Biomedical, and Grey Innovation. He will join Achiko's Board of Directors later this year.

- Dr Jittaporn Wattanaseree is a lecturer and trainer experienced in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical fields over all stages of drug development from research through commercialisation.

- Ms Carol Aebi is a Strategist and the Head of Business Analysis at Swiss software engineering firm AdNovum.

Management Appointment

- Mr Pierre Nathie joins Achiko's existing management team as the Vice President, Commercialisation. Currently the Managing Director of Med2Mark, an international consulting firm specialising in the commercialisation of health-tech innovations, Pierre brings to Achiko 25+ years' experience in launching of innovative medtech and biotech products and solutions in international markets.