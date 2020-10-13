 

Fagron realizes turnover growth of 10.7% CER

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2020, 07:00  |  51   |   |   

Regulated information
Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 13 October 2020

Fagron realizes turnover growth of 10.7% CER

Fagron enters Israeli market with acquisition of Pharma Tamar

Highlights Q3-2020

  • Turnover growth1 of 10.7% CER2 to € 135.1 million
  • Organic turnover growth of 8.2% CER
  • Significant weakening of BRL and MXN against EUR results in reported turnover decline of 0.4%
  • Strong performance, particularly in Latin America; North America also reports good growth in turnover
  • Impact of COVID-19 pandemic remained limited and non-material
  • Acquisition of Pharma Tamar in Israel completed in August
  • CEO Rafael Padilla will directly lead EMEA region; focus on innovation and time-to-market  
  • European organization being structured more efficiently

Rafael Padilla, CEO of Fagron: “As expected the third quarter was also to a large extent defined by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which we were able to navigate well thanks to our product and regional diversification and our reliable supply chain. Both in terms of turnover development and profitability, Fagron once again showed a good performance in the third quarter.

The course and effects of the pandemic vary from region to region. Demand for COVID-19-related products, mainly at the Brands and Essentials segments, is keeping pace with the development in the infection rate, which is rising again in a number of regions. Demand for elective care recovered in a number of regions, although it is being scaled back again in areas where the number of cases is on the rise.

We are able to respond to both of these developments well with our diversified product portfolio, as is evidenced by the performance in Latin America and North America. In the Netherlands, where we traditionally have a strong position in Compounding Services, the impact of scaling back elective care is more difficult to offset by the increase in demand for COVID-19-related products.

The European activities are being structured more efficiently to enable us to respond even quicker in the market. As part of this restructuring I am going to lead the EMEA region (Europe, South Africa and Israel) myself. The flatter organizational structure will lead to better collaboration in order to increase our strength and impact as a market leader and to realize synergies and economies of scale. Furthermore, we will focus more on innovation, the development of Brands and a shorter time-to-market.

Another important development remains consolidation and we are proud to have further strengthened our group in the third quarter of 2020 with the acquisition of Pharma Tamar in Israel. Fagron remains alert to possible acquisition opportunities that may arise in the current market dynamics.

The coming quarter will also be dominated by COVID-19 and visibility is limited. We will continue to pursue our policy aimed at making the most of opportunities while remaining critical of our costs. 
__________________
1 Excluding HL Technology which was divested in the fourth quarter of 2019.
2 CER = Constant Exchange Rates.

Please open the link below for the press release:
Fagron realizes turnover growth of 10.7% CER


Fagron Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Sunrun Announces Date and Conference Call Details for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Report
Bullfrog Gold Corp. Signs Definitive Agreements with Barrick and Augusta
Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Solid Third Quarter 2020 Production, Increases Cash to $848 Million and ...
Avenue Therapeutics Receives Complete Response Letter from the FDA for IV Tramadol
Immunomedics Announces FDA Orphan Drug Designation of Trodelvy for Adult and Pediatric Glioblastoma
Inventiva receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation for lead drug candidate lanifibranor in ...
Acuity Brands Announces Agreements with Violet Defense and PURO Lighting; Continues to Expand UV ...
Nokia helps Vivacom Bulgaria deploy next generation fiber network
GBT Receives Rare Impact Award for Innovation from the National Organization of Rare Disorders ...
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Denali Therapeutics Announces Closing of Collaboration and Share Purchase Agreements with Biogen
QMX Gold Expands Drilling Campaign to Over 45,000 Metres by Year End
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Filing of Provisional Patent for the Treatment of PTSD with ...
Sunrun Completes Acquisition of Vivint Solar to Accelerate Clean Energy Adoption and Enhance ...
Evergold Awaits Initial Assay Results from Golden Lion ‘Main’ Target Prior to Executing ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:00 Uhr
Disclosure of received notification of Norges Bank
29.09.20
Disclosure of received notification of NN Group NV