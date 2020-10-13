 

REC Silicon - Group14 Technologies and REC Silicon Announce U.S. Advanced Silicon Anode Production Facility to Meet Demand for ‘Electrification of Everything’ Decade

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2020, 07:00  |  81   |   |   

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Washington plant marks the rise of the Pacific Northwest as a lithium-ion supply chain hub

Woodinville, WA & Moses Lake, WA (October 13, 2020) – Today Group14 Technologies (Group14), a global provider of silicon-carbon composite materials for global lithium-ion (Li-ion) markets, and REC Silicon ASA (REC Silicon), the leading producer of advanced silicon materials, announced the two are partnering to develop a full-scale, co-located commercial production facility at REC Silicon’s Moses Lake plant.

The facility underlines Group14 and REC Silicon’s collaboration in relation to ongoing pilot plant production and testing at REC Silicon’s FBR polysilicon and silane gas plant in Moses Lake, WA. The large-scale commercial facility will be the first and largest silicon-carbon anode material plant globally that will enable lithium-silicon batteries and accelerate the electrification of everything. The full-scale facility is expected to break ground in 2021, with the capacity to bring 12,000 tons/year of advanced silicon battery materials to the global Li-ion market by 2023.

The milestone comes on the heels of a $3.96M Department of Energy grant for Group14, with the company serving as the lead for a lithium ion-focused project out of the Vehicle Technologies Office. These consecutive moves underscore the dramatic uptick in demand for domestic U.S.-based, sustainably-sourced lithium-ion ecosystems. Located in Moses Lake, the facility will be powered by clean hydro-electric power and has been designed to be carbon-neutral.

“At its core, this partnership is aimed at driving battery innovation forward to meet demand for next-generation Li-ion batteries,” said Tore Torvund, CEO & President, REC Silicon. “With Group14, we’re creating a domestic supply chain capable of producing industrial-scale levels of innovative battery materials.”

As the world’s largest and tier 1 producer of silane gas, REC Silicon has invested over $1.7 billion in the state of Washington, and Group14’s new partnership with REC Silicon in relation to the anode material production facility signals its long-term commitment to economic growth in Moses Lake. The state-of-the-art facility, co-located with REC Silicon’s Moses Lake plant for ease of integration with REC Silicon’s silane supply, is a clear indication of Group14’s intent to build out a domestic supply chain to meet the increasing demand for its silicon-composite material for lithium-ion batteries, SCC55.

Seite 1 von 3
REC Silicon Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Sunrun Announces Date and Conference Call Details for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Report
Bullfrog Gold Corp. Signs Definitive Agreements with Barrick and Augusta
Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Solid Third Quarter 2020 Production, Increases Cash to $848 Million and ...
Avenue Therapeutics Receives Complete Response Letter from the FDA for IV Tramadol
Immunomedics Announces FDA Orphan Drug Designation of Trodelvy for Adult and Pediatric Glioblastoma
Inventiva receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation for lead drug candidate lanifibranor in ...
Acuity Brands Announces Agreements with Violet Defense and PURO Lighting; Continues to Expand UV ...
Nokia helps Vivacom Bulgaria deploy next generation fiber network
GBT Receives Rare Impact Award for Innovation from the National Organization of Rare Disorders ...
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Denali Therapeutics Announces Closing of Collaboration and Share Purchase Agreements with Biogen
QMX Gold Expands Drilling Campaign to Over 45,000 Metres by Year End
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Filing of Provisional Patent for the Treatment of PTSD with ...
Sunrun Completes Acquisition of Vivint Solar to Accelerate Clean Energy Adoption and Enhance ...
Evergold Awaits Initial Assay Results from Golden Lion ‘Main’ Target Prior to Executing ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:00 Uhr
REC Silicon - REC Silicon and Violet Power Announce U.S. Supply Chain Partnership Enabling Increased U.S. Energy Resiliency
01.10.20
REC Silicon – Examination by Norwegian Tax Administration Dropped