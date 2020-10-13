REC Silicon - Group14 Technologies and REC Silicon Announce U.S. Advanced Silicon Anode Production Facility to Meet Demand for ‘Electrification of Everything’ Decade

Woodinville, WA & Moses Lake, WA (October 13, 2020) – Today Group14 Technologies (Group14), a global provider of silicon-carbon composite materials for global lithium-ion (Li-ion) markets, and REC Silicon ASA (REC Silicon), the leading producer of advanced silicon materials, announced the two are partnering to develop a full-scale, co-located commercial production facility at REC Silicon’s Moses Lake plant.

The facility underlines Group14 and REC Silicon’s collaboration in relation to ongoing pilot plant production and testing at REC Silicon’s FBR polysilicon and silane gas plant in Moses Lake, WA. The large-scale commercial facility will be the first and largest silicon-carbon anode material plant globally that will enable lithium-silicon batteries and accelerate the electrification of everything. The full-scale facility is expected to break ground in 2021, with the capacity to bring 12,000 tons/year of advanced silicon battery materials to the global Li-ion market by 2023.

The milestone comes on the heels of a $3.96M Department of Energy grant for Group14, with the company serving as the lead for a lithium ion-focused project out of the Vehicle Technologies Office. These consecutive moves underscore the dramatic uptick in demand for domestic U.S.-based, sustainably-sourced lithium-ion ecosystems. Located in Moses Lake, the facility will be powered by clean hydro-electric power and has been designed to be carbon-neutral.

“At its core, this partnership is aimed at driving battery innovation forward to meet demand for next-generation Li-ion batteries,” said Tore Torvund, CEO & President, REC Silicon. “With Group14, we’re creating a domestic supply chain capable of producing industrial-scale levels of innovative battery materials.”

As the world’s largest and tier 1 producer of silane gas, REC Silicon has invested over $1.7 billion in the state of Washington, and Group14’s new partnership with REC Silicon in relation to the anode material production facility signals its long-term commitment to economic growth in Moses Lake. The state-of-the-art facility, co-located with REC Silicon’s Moses Lake plant for ease of integration with REC Silicon’s silane supply, is a clear indication of Group14’s intent to build out a domestic supply chain to meet the increasing demand for its silicon-composite material for lithium-ion batteries, SCC55.