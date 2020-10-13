 

Maison Cointreau Reveals Its Revamped Heritage Center

PARIS, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Maison Cointreau invites visitors from around the world to (re)discover its orange liqueur in a brand new multi-sensory tour, inaugurated after several months of renovation. Located near Angers, in France's Loire Valley, this is where the family enterprise began more than 170 years ago, and where the 14 million bottles of Cointreau produced annually and distributed worldwide are still issued.

HISTORY & SAVOIR-FAIRE

Leader in its category and at the heart of 500 cocktails, the crystalline liqueur reveals through this tour its multifaceted expertise to curious visitors, spirit connoisseurs, and heritage enthusiasts. The multi-sensory experience, taking visitors on a journey through time and around the globe, is broken down into seven chapters: time-proof savoir-faire, visionary entrepreneurs, advertising creativity, iconic bottles, and an exploration of the world of cocktails. Major actor of the local spiritourism industry - proof in the one million visitors that have walked through the distillery's doors – Maison Cointreau welcomes visitors since Édouard Cointreau personally opened its Distillery to the public more than 100 years ago.

THE TOUR'S SEVEN CHAPTERS

  1. Immersion in Édouard Cointreau's first experiments, which led to the liqueur's creation in 1885.
  2. Discovery of the majestic still room, a temple to age-old savoir-faire.
  3. Olfactory experience around the aromatic power of the orange liqueur.
  4. Collection of historical artifacts from generations of visionary entrepreneurs.
  5. Advertising retrospective of iconic archives.
  6. Presentation to the timeless, avant-garde bottle that took the world by storm.
  7. Explorations of the world - and art - of cocktails, from look to taste.

ABOUT COINTREAU

Since its creation in 1849, Maison Cointreau has been driven by the creative energy that has brought it to life. Balanced and crystal clear, this liqueur has retained its original characteristics, inspired by its visionary creator. Its character and excellence lie in the thorough selection and blending of sweet and bitter orange peels and essences, a meticulous task entrusted to the Master Distiller of the Maison Cointreau, Carole Quinton. A premium liqueur, Cointreau has a long-standing presence on all five continents. Its superior quality makes it a favorite of mixologists and has earned it a place of choice in the most renowned bars in the world.

The renovation work on the Cointreau Distillery was carried out by GSM agency, following an international call for tenders.

ALCOHOL ABUSE CAN HARM YOUR HEALTH. DRINK RESPONSIBLY.

