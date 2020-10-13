 

DGAP-News Gerresheimer AG: Gerresheimer on track for strong second half-year

DGAP-News: Gerresheimer AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/9 Month figures
Gerresheimer AG: Gerresheimer on track for strong second half-year

13.10.2020 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Gerresheimer on track for strong second half-year

- Third quarter on schedule

- Group revenues EUR 349m; 2.1% organic revenue growth in core business

- Adjusted EBITDA increases by 4.1% to EUR 75m

- Significant improvement in free cash flow to EUR 38m

- Strong fourth quarter 2020 expected

- Guidance for 2020 confirmed

Duesseldorf, October 13, 2020-Gerresheimer AG delivered profitable growth in its core business in the third quarter of 2020 and confirmed its guidance for 2020 despite temporarily lower demand for high-quality perfume flacons due to Covid-19. "We are working together with vaccine manufacturers to prepare for the global Covid-19 vaccination campaigns. For this purpose, we are building additional capacity for the production of injection vials. Beyond this, there are numerous growth opportunities for us. And we are consequently implementing our strategy for profitable and sustainable growth. We are investing in our Company's future, growing profitably and expect a strong fourth quarter," said Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer AG.

On the basis of 2.1% organic growth in its core business, Gerresheimer generated revenues of EUR 349m in the third quarter of the financial year 2020 (June 1 to August 31, 2020). Gerresheimer achieved profitable growth with its glass and plastic primary packaging for liquid and solid drugs, syringes and drug delivery devices such as insulin pens and asthma inhalers. The injection vials produced by Gerresheimer will be an important part of the forthcoming Covid-19 vaccination campaigns, for which Gerresheimer is preparing together with vaccine manufacturers. Gerresheimer continues to invest in additional capacity in this side of the business. Demand for high-quality perfume flacons was down in the last few quarters relative to the prior year due to Covid-19. In the latest quarter, Gerresheimer has been able to offset the lower revenues from cosmetics packaging with higher revenues from drug packaging and drug delivery devices.

