Basilea reports interim results from phase 1/2 study FIDES-02 exploring derazantinib in patients with advanced urothelial cancer

Successful completion of phase 1b part of FIDES-02 exploring the safety and tolerability of combining derazantinib with PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor atezolizumab

Recommended phase 2 dose for the combination established at full standard doses of derazantinib and atezolizumab

Phase 2 expansion substudies exploring derazantinib and atezolizumab combination in urothelial cancer patients now open for enrolment

Basel, Switzerland, October 13, 2020

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN) announced today interim results from the phase 1b part of the ongoing phase 1/2 study FIDES-02. The study is evaluating its fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) inhibitor, derazantinib, as single agent and in combination with Roche’s PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor, atezolizumab, in patients with advanced urothelial cancer and FGFR genetic aberrations.1 The Recommended Phase 2 Dose (RP2D) for the combination has been determined and phase 2 expansion substudies are now open for enrolment. The phase 2 substudies include patients with FGFR-positive advanced urothelial cancer receiving treatment with derazantinib alone or in combination with atezolizumab as first-line therapy or after progression on prior FGFR-inhibitor therapy.

Based on a safety analysis conducted for 26 patients who received increasing doses of derazantinib and atezolizumab, the Independent Data Monitoring Committee for the study determined that derazantinib and atezolizumab can be safely combined at doses of 300 mg of daily oral derazantinib and 1200 mg atezolizumab, administered intravenously once every three weeks. This RP2D corresponds to the derazantinib monotherapy dose used in the phase 2 study FIDES-01 and the standard dose for atezolizumab as a single agent in urothelial cancer. There were no dose-limiting toxicities observed. The most frequent reported adverse events were asthenia (weakness) or fatigue, nausea and diarrhoea.

Derazantinib inhibits FGFR1-3 kinases, which are key drivers of cell proliferation, differentiation and migration. In-vitro data show that it also inhibits the colony-stimulating-factor-1-receptor (CSF1R) kinase and thus has the potential to enhance the response to atezolizumab’s PD-L1 checkpoint inhibition, as CSF1R-inhibition has been shown to improve the susceptibility to PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors, in preclinical models.2