 

Basilea reports interim results from phase 1/2 study FIDES-02 exploring derazantinib in patients with advanced urothelial cancer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2020, 07:15  |  67   |   |   
  • Successful completion of phase 1b part of FIDES-02 exploring the safety and tolerability of combining derazantinib with PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor atezolizumab
  • Recommended phase 2 dose for the combination established at full standard doses of derazantinib and atezolizumab
  • Phase 2 expansion substudies exploring derazantinib and atezolizumab combination in urothelial cancer patients now open for enrolment

Basel, Switzerland, October 13, 2020

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN) announced today interim results from the phase 1b part of the ongoing phase 1/2 study FIDES-02. The study is evaluating its fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) inhibitor, derazantinib, as single agent and in combination with Roche’s PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor, atezolizumab, in patients with advanced urothelial cancer and FGFR genetic aberrations.1 The Recommended Phase 2 Dose (RP2D) for the combination has been determined and phase 2 expansion substudies are now open for enrolment. The phase 2 substudies include patients with FGFR-positive advanced urothelial cancer receiving treatment with derazantinib alone or in combination with atezolizumab as first-line therapy or after progression on prior FGFR-inhibitor therapy.

Based on a safety analysis conducted for 26 patients who received increasing doses of derazantinib and atezolizumab, the Independent Data Monitoring Committee for the study determined that derazantinib and atezolizumab can be safely combined at doses of 300 mg of daily oral derazantinib and 1200 mg atezolizumab, administered intravenously once every three weeks. This RP2D corresponds to the derazantinib monotherapy dose used in the phase 2 study FIDES-01 and the standard dose for atezolizumab as a single agent in urothelial cancer. There were no dose-limiting toxicities observed. The most frequent reported adverse events were asthenia (weakness) or fatigue, nausea and diarrhoea.

Derazantinib inhibits FGFR1-3 kinases, which are key drivers of cell proliferation, differentiation and migration. In-vitro data show that it also inhibits the colony-stimulating-factor-1-receptor (CSF1R) kinase and thus has the potential to enhance the response to atezolizumab’s PD-L1 checkpoint inhibition, as CSF1R-inhibition has been shown to improve the susceptibility to PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors, in preclinical models.2

Seite 1 von 4
Basilea Pharmaceutica Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Sunrun Announces Date and Conference Call Details for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Report
Bullfrog Gold Corp. Signs Definitive Agreements with Barrick and Augusta
Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Solid Third Quarter 2020 Production, Increases Cash to $848 Million and ...
Avenue Therapeutics Receives Complete Response Letter from the FDA for IV Tramadol
Immunomedics Announces FDA Orphan Drug Designation of Trodelvy for Adult and Pediatric Glioblastoma
Inventiva receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation for lead drug candidate lanifibranor in ...
Acuity Brands Announces Agreements with Violet Defense and PURO Lighting; Continues to Expand UV ...
Nokia helps Vivacom Bulgaria deploy next generation fiber network
GBT Receives Rare Impact Award for Innovation from the National Organization of Rare Disorders ...
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Denali Therapeutics Announces Closing of Collaboration and Share Purchase Agreements with Biogen
QMX Gold Expands Drilling Campaign to Over 45,000 Metres by Year End
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Filing of Provisional Patent for the Treatment of PTSD with ...
Sunrun Completes Acquisition of Vivint Solar to Accelerate Clean Energy Adoption and Enhance ...
Evergold Awaits Initial Assay Results from Golden Lion ‘Main’ Target Prior to Executing ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:15 Uhr
Basilea berichtet über Interim-Ergebnisse aus Phase-1/2-Studie FIDES-02, in der Derazantinib bei Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Urothelkarzinom erprobt wird
12.10.20
Basilea reports pooled efficacy data for derazantinib in iCCA patients with FGFR2 gene mutations and amplifications presented at ESMO MAP Virtual Congress 2020
12.10.20
Basilea berichtet über Präsentation gepoolter Wirksamkeitsdaten für Derazantinib bei iCCA-Patienten mit Mutationen und Amplifikationen der FGFR2 Gene auf dem ESMO MAP Virtual Congress 2020
29.09.20
Basilea initiiert zielgerichtete, Biomarker-basierte Phase-2-Studie mit Lisavanbulin bei Patienten mit Hirntumoren
29.09.20
Basilea initiates targeted biomarker-driven phase 2 study with lisavanbulin in patients with brain cancer
28.09.20
Basilea beginnt Phase-1/2-Studie FIDES-03 mit Derazantinib bei Patienten mit Magenkrebs
28.09.20
Basilea starts phase 1/2 study FIDES-03 with derazantinib in patients with gastric cancer
22.09.20
Basilea reports data from poster presentations at ESMO Virtual Congress 2020
22.09.20
Basilea berichtet Daten von Poster-Präsentationen am ESMO Virtual Congress 2020