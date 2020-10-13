Nicox Announces Plans for NCX 4251 Phase 2 Trial in Blepharitis

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 4

(Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, today announced that the upcoming Mississippi Phase 2 trial of its second clinical candidate, NCX 4251 0.1%, will be focused on acute exacerbations of blepharitis. If successful in meeting the primary endpoint for blepharitis previously agreed upon with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the trial could represent the first of two pivotal trials needed to support a New Drug Application (NDA) in the U.S. The Mississippi trial is targeted to start in December 2020 with top-line results currently expected in Q4 2021.NCX 4251, a novel patented ophthalmic suspension of fluticasone propionate nanocrystals, was evaluated in the successful Danube Phase 2 trial completed in late 2019. While not powered for efficacy, in the prospectively defined pooled analysis of once-daily and twice-daily dosing of NCX 4251 0.1%, there was a statistically significant reduction in the composite score of eyelid redness, eyelid debris and eyelid discomfort at day 14. Eyelid redness, eyelid debris and eyelid discomfort are the hallmark signs and symptoms of blepharitis.“With a U.S. market for the treatment of acute exacerbations of blepharitis estimated at over $700 million, and no product approved for this indication, we believe that targeting blepharitis first is the best value-creating opportunity for Nicox.” said. “Our Danube Phase 2 trial demonstrated a robust efficacy of NCX 4251 in this indication and also showed promising efficacy in reducing signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Consequently, we will also include signs and symptoms of dry eye disease as secondary efficacy endpoints in the forthcoming Mississippi trial, paving the way for a potential future additional standalone Phase 3 program in dry eye disease.”