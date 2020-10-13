Kverva, 13 October 2020 . Reference is made to the announcement by Icelandic Salmon AS ("Icelandic Salmon", previously named Arnarlax AS), a leading Icelandic salmon farming company, and a subsidiary of SalMar ASA (the "Company"), today, regarding a contemplated private placement and listing of the shares of Icelandic Salmon on Merkur Market.

Icelandic Salmon, has engaged DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA as Sole Global Coordinator and Joint Bookrunner, and Arctic Securities AS and Arion Banki hf. as Joint Bookrunners (jointly, the "Managers") to advise on and effect a contemplated private placement of up to 5,038,040 shares (the "Private Placement") consisting of (i) a primary offering of up to 3,756,522 new shares (the "New Shares") in Icelandic Salmon to raise gross proceeds of up to approximately NOK 432 million and (ii) a secondary offering of up to 1,281,518 existing shares from the Selling Shareholders (as defined below), equivalent to proceeds of up to approximately NOK 147 million (together with the New Shares, the "Offer Shares").

The primary offering, not covered by the cornerstone commitments (see below), is underwritten by Icelandic Salmon’s largest shareholders, SalMar ASA, Pactum AS, Gyda EHF and Holta Invest AS (jointly, the "Underwriters") pursuant to which the Underwriters have committed to underwrite the Private Placement at the Offer Price, in total approximately NOK 86.4 million. In accordance with the underwriting agreement, the Underwriters are entitled to an underwriting commission of 1% of the respective Underwriter's underwriting commitment.

Icelandic Salmon intends to use the net proceeds from the primary offering of the New Shares to fund growth and develop Icelandic Salmon's value chain within existing license portfolio, including investment in the expansion of smolt capacity, upgrade processing facility (Bíldudalur), farming equipment, branding initiatives and biomass build-up.

The price per share in the Private Placement has been set to NOK 115 (the “Offer Price”), equivalent to a pre-money equity value of Icelandic Salmon of approximately NOK 3.06 billion based on the 26,614,042 shares currently outstanding in Icelandic Salmon.