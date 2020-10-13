 

DGAP-News HYPOPORT SE: further market share gains in the first nine months of 2020

HYPOPORT SE: further market share gains in the first nine months of 2020

Operational key figures for Q3 2020


Hypoport SE: further market share gains in the first nine months of 2020
 

- Total volume of transactions on the Europace platform in the first nine months of 2020 increases by 30 per cent compared with the same period of 2019

- Cooperative banks remain the fastest-growing user group with an 85 per cent rise in the transaction volume; rise of 33 per cent for savings banks

- Sales volume growth of 24 per cent at Dr. Klein Privatkunden remains above the average for recent years

- Value of residential properties inspected and appraised by the Value AG property valuation platform rises by 42 per cent



Berlin, 13 October 2020: Hypoport SE has published the operational key figures of its Credit Platform, Private Clients and Real Estate Platform segments for the first nine months of 2020. All of the figures for these transaction-based business models for private home-buying went up by more than 20 per cent, with the biggest increase at 85 per cent. This clearly reaffirms the robust growth of Hypoport's digital platform business models despite the difficult general economic situation in Germany created by coronavirus this year.
 

In the Credit Platform segment, Europace - the largest B2B lending marketplace in Germany for mortgage finance, building finance products and personal loans - recorded a 30 per cent increase in its transaction volume* to €65.5 billion in the first three quarters of 2020 (Q1-Q3 2019: €50.4 billion). The transaction volume per sales day** amounted to €344 million (Q1-Q3 2019: €267 million), a rise of 29 per cent. Mortgage finance, which is by far the largest product group, saw its transaction volume grow by 34 per cent year on year to €52.9 billion (Q1-Q3 2019: €39.5 billion). The second-largest product group, building finance, increased its transaction volume by 20 per cent to €9.9 billion (Q1-Q3 2019: €8.2 billion). The volume in the smallest product group, personal loans, went up by 2 per cent to €2.70 billion (Q1-Q3 2019: €2.64 billion). All three product groups using Europace thus grew at significantly faster rates than their respective markets once again.

