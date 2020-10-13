 

DGAP-Adhoc Ad hoc: MorphoSys AG Launches an Offering of approx. EUR 325 Million Convertible Bonds

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
13.10.2020, 07:45   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: MorphoSys AG / Key word(s): Financing
Ad hoc: MorphoSys AG Launches an Offering of approx. EUR 325 Million Convertible Bonds

13-Oct-2020 / 07:45 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc release according to article 17 para. 1 MAR
Planegg/Munich, Germany, October 13, 2020

Ad hoc: MorphoSys AG Launches an Offering of approx.
EUR 325 Million Convertible Bonds

 

MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment; MDAX & TecDAX; NASDAQ: MOR) today announces to launch an offering of unsubordinated, unsecured convertible bonds due 2025 in an aggregate principal amount of approximately EUR 325 million. The bonds will be convertible into up to approximately 2.65 million new and/or existing no-par value ordinary bearer shares of MorphoSys. The pre-emptive rights (Bezugsrechte) of existing shareholders of the Company to subscribe for the convertible bonds will be excluded.

The convertible bonds with a denomination of EUR 100,000 each will be issued at 100% of their principal amount. Unless previously converted, redeemed or repurchased and cancelled, the convertible bonds will be redeemed at their principal amount on October 16, 2025. The convertible bonds will be offered with a coupon between 0.625% and 1.125% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrear. The conversion premium will be set between 35.0% and 40.0% above the reference share price, being the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of the shares on XETRA between launch and pricing.

The Company may redeem all, but not some only, of the convertible bonds outstanding at their principal amount plus accrued interest with effect on or after November 6, 2023 if the price of the Company's share is equal to or exceeds 130% of the prevailing conversion price on each day within a certain period, or if less than 20% of the aggregate principal amount of the convertible bonds originally issued are outstanding.

