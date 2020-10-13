 

NANOBIOTIX Announces First Patient Injected with NBTXR3 in Pancreatic Cancer and Safe to Proceed Notifications for Two Additional Trials From U.S. FDA

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.10.2020, 08:00  |  56   |   |   

Regulatory News:

NANOBIOTIX (Paris:NANO) (Euronext: NANO - ISIN: FR0011341205 – the “Company”), a clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering new approaches to the treatment of cancer, today announced that the first patient has been injected in its phase I study evaluating NBTXR3 activated by radiation therapy for patients with pancreatic cancer. The trial is a being conducted at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (MD Anderson) as part of an ongoing clinical collaboration.

Two additional trials from the clinical collaboration received ‘safe to proceed’ notifications from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA): (i) a phase I study evaluating NBTXR3 activated by radiation therapy for patients with lung cancer amenable to re-irradiation; and (ii) a phase I study evaluating NBTXR3 activated by radiation therapy with concurrent chemotherapy for patients with esophageal cancer. All current and future trials in this clinical collaboration are sponsored and executed by MD Anderson.

A Phase I Study Evaluating NBTXR3 Activated by Radiation Therapy in Patients with Pancreatic Cancer

Pancreatic cancer is a rare, deadly disease that accounts for approximately 3% of all cancers and has a 5-year survival rate of 9%1.

This pancreatic cancer trial is an open-label, single-arm, prospective phase I study consisting of two parts: (i) dose-escalation to determine the recommended phase 2 dose (RP2D) of NBTXR3 activated by radiation therapy; and (ii) expansion at RP2D.

The patient population will include adults (age ≥ 18 years) with borderline resectable pancreatic cancer (BRPC) or locally advanced pancreatic cancer (LAPC) that are radiographically non-metastatic at screening, and that have not previously received radiation therapy or surgery for pancreatic cancer. Up to 24 subjects will be enrolled and the planned enrollment period is 18 months.

The objectives of the study are the determination of dose-limiting toxicity (DLT), the maximum tolerated dose (MTD), and the RP2D.

Two Additional Phase I Studies in Lung and Esophageal Cancer Pending

A phase I trial investigating NBTXR3 activated by radiation therapy for patients with lung cancer amenable to re-irradiation, and a phase I trial investigating NBTXR3 activated by radiation therapy with concurrent chemotherapy for patients with esophageal cancer have been deemed ‘safe to proceed’ by FDA. ‘Safe to proceed’ notifications are delivered once the agency is satisfied with the information contained in an investigational new drug application (IND) or any additional information or clarification has been provided.

