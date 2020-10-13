 

World Thrombosis Day Campaign Shines Spotlight on the Life-Threatening Connection Between Thrombosis and COVID-19

In its Seventh Year, the Global Campaign Highlights Importance of a Condition that Contributes to One in Four Deaths Worldwide and Poses a High Risk for COVID-19 Patients

CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 13, the World Thrombosis Day global campaign shares an important message to "Open Your Eyes to Thrombosis and COVID-19."

Blood clots are a known complication among COVID-19 patients, as well as a contributor to a host of life-threatening medical conditions, such as heart attack, stroke and venous thromboembolism (VTE). This additional risk makes it more important than ever to raise awareness of this often-overlooked condition, also known as thrombosis, which contributes to one in four deaths worldwide.

Thrombosis can be prevented, and the first step toward prevention is an awareness of signs and symptoms. The World Thrombosis Day campaign aims to educate patients, caregivers and medical professionals about the early warning signs, the importance of screening upon hospital admission, prompt interventions and the optimal treatments.

This year, World Thrombosis Day draws particular attention to hospital-associated and COVID-19-associated blood clots.

"World Thrombosis Day has consistently placed a global spotlight on hospital-associated blood clots to raise awareness of this common and under-recognized preventable health issue," said Prof. Beverley Hunt, OBE, chair of the World Thrombosis Day Steering Committee. "This year, the global pandemic has only heightened the need for everyone to be proactive about knowing the signs, symptoms, and prevention of blood clots."

Hospitalized patients, such as those people who are immobile after surgery or during a long illness, have a higher risk of thrombosis. World Thrombosis Day calls upon more hospitals to adopt measures to screen for and prevent Venous Thromboembolism (VTE).  Patients and their families should also speak with their physicians about preventing blood clots after hospital stays.

In severe cases of COVID-19, doctors have reported that some patients develop "sticky blood" that clots unusually. These clots, called microthrombi, can collect in the lungs and cause life-threatening complications. World Thrombosis Day seeks to educate physicians about the best available anticoagulation measures they can take to prevent clots in critically ill COVID-19 patients.

