 

Yamana Gold is Admitted to Trading on the London Stock Exchange

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2020, 08:00  |  16   |   |   

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale in any jurisdiction, including in or into Australia, Canada, Japan, the Republic of South Africa or the United States. Investors should not purchase or subscribe for any shares referred to in this announcement except on the basis of information in the prospectus (the "Prospectus") published by Yamana Gold, in connection with the proposed admission of its common shares ("common shares") to the Standard Listing segment of the Official List of the UK Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”) and to trading on the Main Market for listed securities of London Stock Exchange plc (the "London Stock Exchange" or "LSE") (together, "LSE listing"). The Prospectus is available at the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism or the website of the Company’s UK lawyers, Memery Crystal LLP at www.memerycrystal.com/yamanaprospectus

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY, LSE:AUY) (“Yamana Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that at 08:00am BST today, the Company’s common shares will be admitted to the standard listing segment of the Official List on the London Stock Exchange’s (“LSE”) Main Market for listed securities (“Admission”) and the Company’s shares will trade under the ticker AUY.

Admission follows the publication of the Company’s Prospectus on 7 October 2020, a copy of which has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism or the website of the Company’s United Kingdom (“UK”) lawyers, Memery Crystal LLP at http://www.memerycrystal.com/yamanaprospectus.

Peter Marrone, Founder and Executive Chairman of Yamana Gold, commented:
We look forward to continuing our engagement with investors with our listing on the London Stock Exchange now completed.  There are compelling reasons to invest in our company.  We offer gold exposure via a high-quality, long-life asset portfolio in the Americas, organic production growth, a commitment to providing and increasing cash returns to shareholders, and a commitment to adhering to high ESG (environmental, social, and governance) standards.”

Seite 1 von 4
Yamana Gold Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Sunrun Announces Date and Conference Call Details for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Report
Bullfrog Gold Corp. Signs Definitive Agreements with Barrick and Augusta
Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Solid Third Quarter 2020 Production, Increases Cash to $848 Million and ...
Avenue Therapeutics Receives Complete Response Letter from the FDA for IV Tramadol
Immunomedics Announces FDA Orphan Drug Designation of Trodelvy for Adult and Pediatric Glioblastoma
Inventiva receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation for lead drug candidate lanifibranor in ...
Acuity Brands Announces Agreements with Violet Defense and PURO Lighting; Continues to Expand UV ...
Nokia helps Vivacom Bulgaria deploy next generation fiber network
GBT Receives Rare Impact Award for Innovation from the National Organization of Rare Disorders ...
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Denali Therapeutics Announces Closing of Collaboration and Share Purchase Agreements with Biogen
QMX Gold Expands Drilling Campaign to Over 45,000 Metres by Year End
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Filing of Provisional Patent for the Treatment of PTSD with ...
Sunrun Completes Acquisition of Vivint Solar to Accelerate Clean Energy Adoption and Enhance ...
Evergold Awaits Initial Assay Results from Golden Lion ‘Main’ Target Prior to Executing ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.10.20
Goldexperte Bußler: Langweilige Korrektur und fantastische Zahlen
07.10.20
Yamana Gold Announces Strong Third Quarter Preliminary Operating Results and Increases 2020 Production Guidance; Raises Annual Dividend by a Further 50% and Sets New Dividend Floor of $100 Per Gold Equivalent Ounce
07.10.20
Yamana Gold Receives Approval of Admission to the London Stock Exchange; Common Shares Set to Begin Trading on October 13th
30.09.20
BARRICK GOLD: Konsolidierung in wichtiger Phase
30.09.20
GOLD: Edelmetall in der Bredouille, aber… 
27.09.20
Philadelphia Gold/Silver Index: Wichtige Phase läuft
27.09.20
Agnico Eagle Mines: Bodenbildung läuft!(1) 
26.09.20
Newmont Corp. : Aktie bleibt im Spiel
26.09.20
Yamana Gold: Das sind die wichtigen Marken
21.09.20
Gold: Wird es nun prekär?

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.10.20
3.800
Yamana Gold
17.12.19
3
Deshalb kränkelt Yamana Gold vor sich hin – Anleger sind genervt und das sollten Sie jetzt schleunig