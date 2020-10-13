Yamana Gold is Admitted to Trading on the London Stock Exchange

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale in any jurisdiction, including in or into Australia, Canada, Japan, the Republic of South Africa or the United States. Investors should not purchase or subscribe for any shares referred to in this announcement except on the basis of information in the prospectus (the "Prospectus") published by Yamana Gold, in connection with the proposed admission of its common shares ("common shares") to the Standard Listing segment of the Official List of the UK Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”) and to trading on the Main Market for listed securities of London Stock Exchange plc (the "London Stock Exchange" or "LSE") (together, "LSE listing"). The Prospectus is available at the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism or the website of the Company’s UK lawyers, Memery Crystal LLP at www.memerycrystal.com/yamanaprospectus

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY, LSE:AUY) (“Yamana Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that at 08:00am BST today, the Company’s common shares will be admitted to the standard listing segment of the Official List on the London Stock Exchange’s (“LSE”) Main Market for listed securities (“Admission”) and the Company’s shares will trade under the ticker AUY.



Admission follows the publication of the Company’s Prospectus on 7 October 2020, a copy of which has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism or the website of the Company’s United Kingdom (“UK”) lawyers, Memery Crystal LLP at http://www.memerycrystal.com/yamanaprospectus.

Peter Marrone, Founder and Executive Chairman of Yamana Gold, commented:

“We look forward to continuing our engagement with investors with our listing on the London Stock Exchange now completed. There are compelling reasons to invest in our company. We offer gold exposure via a high-quality, long-life asset portfolio in the Americas, organic production growth, a commitment to providing and increasing cash returns to shareholders, and a commitment to adhering to high ESG (environmental, social, and governance) standards.”