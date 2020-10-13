Verona Pharma to Present Phase 2b COPD Symptom and Quality of Life Data with Ensifentrine at CHEST 2020

Posters highlight ensifentrine’s potential to provide rapid benefits

LONDON and RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verona Pharma plc (AIM: VRP) (Nasdaq: VRNA) (“Verona Pharma”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on respiratory diseases, announces that it will present new analyses from a Phase 2b clinical trial with nebulized ensifentrine in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (“COPD”) at CHEST Annual Meeting (“CHEST”) 2020 taking place on October 18-21. The data are published in the CHEST Annual Meeting online supplement.



The posters present further analysis of Phase 2b data, first reported by Verona Pharma on January 13, 2020, demonstrating that nebulized ensifentrine added to tiotropium (Spiriva Respimat), a long acting anti-muscarinic (“LAMA”) bronchodilator, provides meaningful additional improvement in quality of life as measured by St. George’s Respiratory Questionnaire: COPD (SGRQ-C). This was shown in symptomatic COPD patients over 4 weeks, including statistically significant improvement in both activity and impacts subscales compared to placebo added on to tiotropium. Importantly, a responder analysis of the proportion of patients achieving a clinically important difference in quality of life on the SGRQ-C showed responses in favor of ensifentrine, which were particularly notable in COPD patients who were not reversible to albuterol. An evaluation of inspiratory capacity over 4 weeks demonstrated a clinically meaningful and statistically significant improvement in inspiratory capacity (“IC”). Improvements in IC have been shown to correlate with improvements in dyspnea, suggesting that ensifentrine improves symptoms and quality of life via a physiological mechanism.

In addition to the Phase 2b data with nebulized ensifentrine, Verona Pharma will highlight Phase 2 data with a pressurized metered dose inhaler (“pMDI”) formulation of ensifentrine. This data showed a rapid and meaningful bronchodilatory response in COPD patients following a single dose of ensifentrine pMDI. This effect was sustained for 12 hours. Data from this study were first reported on March 31, 2020. Notably, the Company will also present pre-clinical data demonstrating the anti-inflammatory effects of ensifentrine, which further support its dual mechanism of action as an inhibitor of phosphodiesterases (“PDE”) 3 and 4.