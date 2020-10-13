 

Atos completes the acquisition of digital.security

Atos extends its cybersecurity capabilities and strengthens its leadership

Paris, October 13, 2020Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of digital.security, a subsidiary of Econocom group and a leading independent player in cybersecurity in France and BeLux. With this acquisition, Atos strengthens its global cybersecurity services and consolidates its leading position in the market.

By integrating digital.security’s expertise, with around 250 highly skilled consulting professionals and experts, and combining it with Atos’ operational implementation and technology capabilities, Atos will reinforce its end-to-end approach for clients. With this acquisition, Atos will continue to champion resiliency and privacy by design in supporting customers in their digital journey.

Atos will also benefit from a key asset in the fight against IoT threats and vulnerabilities thanks to CERT-DS, the first European CERT (Computer Emergency Response Team) developed by digital.security with a dedicated lab to test the security of IoT devices, with hardware to software reverse engineering, de-assembling and radiofrequency signal decoding.

Wolfgang Schwab, Chief Analyst of Cyber Security Research at teknowlogy, said: « This acquisition is of mutual interest. digital.security will gain global reach and scale and will benefit from Atos’ expertise and leading rankings in MSS while Atos extends its cybersecurity resources with increased consulting capacity and new IoT experts – strengthening its end-to-end capabilities for clients across all industries and affirming its leading position in cybersecurity services in France and in Europe. With this strategic move, Atos also gets an extended vision of data protection, identity governance and cyber threat management that spans through IT, IoT and OT. »

Commenting on the finalization of the deal, Pierre Barnabé, Senior Executive Vice-President, Head of Big Data & Cybersecurity at Atos, said: « By welcoming digital.security’s experienced and certified consultants to the Atos teams, we are consolidating our position as a key player in cybersecurity in France, in Europe and globally – expanding our capabilities at the forefront of IoT threats and vulnerabilities. We are looking forward to working together and the synergy that this will create to support our clients. »

« Atos and digital.security share a common ambition on security and we are delighted to officially become part of the Atos Group today. Together, our goal is to continue our development with this change in scale and strengthen our cybersecurity champion position for the benefit of our customers and employees. » said Jean-Claude Tapia, President of digital.security.

Meet the Atos and digital.security experts and consultants at the ‘Assises de la Sécurité’ tradeshow in Monaco from October 14-17, 2020.

About Atos
Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 110,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of € 12 billion. European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, the Group provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos|Syntel, and Unify. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.
The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

