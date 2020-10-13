 

ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. ANNOUNCES THE RETIREMENT OF CFO PETER VAN BOMMEL

Almere, The Netherlands
October 13, 2020, 8:00 a.m. CET

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today announces that Mr. Peter van Bommel, Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Management Board of the company, has notified the Supervisory Board of his wish to retire from the company at the next Annual General Meeting to be held in May 2021.

Peter van Bommel joined ASM in 2010 as CFO and Member of the Management Board. Mr. Van Bommel - aged 63 - said: “It has been a true pleasure to help shaping ASMI over the past decade. After having been in the job for more than 10 years I feel that it is time that someone else takes over my responsibilities. ASMI is stronger than ever and well prepared for further growth that will benefit our customers, employees, shareholders and other stakeholders.”

Jan Lobbezoo, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, commented: “Although with regret, I respect the decision taken by Peter and highly appreciate his significant contributions to the growth and development of ASM over the past ten years and thus bringing the company to the excellent state it is in today.”

Benjamin Loh, CEO and President of the Management Board, said: “I want to thank Peter for his many successes and contributions and look forward to continue working with him until the next AGM in May 2021.”

The search for a successor will be started and further announcements will be made in due course.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, its subsidiaries and participations design and manufacture equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. ASM International, its subsidiaries and participations provide production solutions for wafer processing (Front-end segment) as well as for assembly & packaging and surface mount technology (Back-end segment) through facilities in the United States, Europe, Japan and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol ASM). For more information, visit ASMI's website at www.asm.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: All matters discussed in this press release, except for any historical data, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, economic conditions and trends in the semiconductor industry generally and the timing of the industry cycles specifically, currency fluctuations, corporate transactions, financing and liquidity matters, the success of restructurings, the timing of significant orders, market acceptance of new products, competitive factors, litigation involving intellectual property, shareholders or other issues, commercial and economic disruption due to natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict or political instability, changes in import/export regulations, epidemics and other risks indicated in the Company's reports and financial statements. The Company assumes no obligation nor intends to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future developments or circumstances.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

CONTACT

Investor and media contact:

Victor Bareño
T: +31 88 100 8500
E: victor.bareno@asm.com


