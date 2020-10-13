ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. ANNOUNCES THE RETIREMENT OF CFO PETER VAN BOMMEL

Peter van Bommel joined ASM in 2010 as CFO and Member of the Management Board. Mr. Van Bommel - aged 63 - said: “It has been a true pleasure to help shaping ASMI over the past decade. After having been in the job for more than 10 years I feel that it is time that someone else takes over my responsibilities. ASMI is stronger than ever and well prepared for further growth that will benefit our customers, employees, shareholders and other stakeholders.”

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today announces that Mr. Peter van Bommel, Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Management Board of the company, has notified the Supervisory Board of his wish to retire from the company at the next Annual General Meeting to be held in May 2021.

Jan Lobbezoo, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, commented: “Although with regret, I respect the decision taken by Peter and highly appreciate his significant contributions to the growth and development of ASM over the past ten years and thus bringing the company to the excellent state it is in today.”

Benjamin Loh, CEO and President of the Management Board, said: “I want to thank Peter for his many successes and contributions and look forward to continue working with him until the next AGM in May 2021.”

The search for a successor will be started and further announcements will be made in due course.

