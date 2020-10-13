Bioactive Peptides are in the unique position of being the first and only non-iron containing product in the US market to maintain healthy levels of ferritin and hemoglobin. As such, ProGo is free from the gastrointestinal (GI) effects seen with iron supplementation such as nausea, vomiting, constipation, and a metallic taste. Unsurprisingly, these GI effects can result in poor compliance and variable treatment outcomes with iron supplements.

Hofseth BioCare (HBC) submitted a notification to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the use of six structure function claims for ProGo’s Bioactive Peptides. The FDA did not oppose the use of our claims during the notice period and the claims on the US label are: “supports healthy ferritin and hemoglobin levels”, “helps maintain iron-rich blood”, “promotes energy utilisation”, “supports red blood cell production”, “supports gastrointestinal and immune system health” and “assists in iron absorption from your daily diet”.

It is anticipated that HBC will now look to collaborate with global formulators and contract manufacturers to establish a major presence in the nutraceutical market with a portfolio of offerings with the aforementioned claims.

“Our vision is to utilize all off-cuts from the fish farming industry to help develop tomorrow's diet and medicine, and now we are succeeding. Our research and procedures are strong. Hofseth BioCare is a unique example of how long-term investment results in world leading technology which enables the upcycling of waste into a valuable resource. We help the fish farming industry improve its sustainability, and at the same time we contribute to improving people’s lives through better health,” says Roger Hofseth, CEO of Hofseth BioCare.

The U.S. structure function claims are based on two studies of ProGo in adults (18 years and older). Trial 1 was conducted in 48 otherwise healthy adults with iron deficiency anemia. Trial 2, a smaller, supporting study for safety, was conducted in 14 healthy adults with normal blood counts, i.e. non-anemic subjects. Both trials used whey protein isolate (WPI) as the comparator / placebo. Unlike ProGo, WPI did not have a significant impact on ferritin or hemoglobin in either study.

It is anticipated that HBC’s work to identify the peptide fraction driving the positive effect on ferritin and hemoglobin will be completed by Q1 2021. This will enable encapsulation of the peptide fraction and the commencement of the next stage of clinical development of the Bioactive Peptides.