 

Hofseth Biocare ASA PROGO’s BIOACTIVE PEPTIDES TO SUPPORT HEALTHY IRON LEVELS TO BE LAUNCHED IN THE U.S.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2020, 08:14  |  93   |   |   

Hofseth BioCare (HBC) submitted a notification to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the use of six structure function claims for ProGo’s Bioactive Peptides. The FDA did not oppose the use of our claims during the notice period and the claims on the US label are: “supports healthy ferritin and hemoglobin levels”, “helps maintain iron-rich blood”, “promotes energy utilisation”, “supports red blood cell production”, “supports gastrointestinal and immune system health” and “assists in iron absorption from your daily diet”.

Bioactive Peptides are in the unique position of being the first and only non-iron containing product in the US market to maintain healthy levels of ferritin and hemoglobin. As such, ProGo is free from the gastrointestinal (GI) effects seen with iron supplementation such as nausea, vomiting, constipation, and a metallic taste. Unsurprisingly, these GI effects can result in poor compliance and variable treatment outcomes with iron supplements.

It is anticipated that HBC will now look to collaborate with global formulators and contract manufacturers to establish a major presence in the nutraceutical market with a portfolio of offerings with the aforementioned claims.

“Our vision is to utilize all off-cuts from the fish farming industry to help develop tomorrow's diet and medicine, and now we are succeeding. Our research and procedures are strong. Hofseth BioCare is a unique example of how long-term investment results in world leading technology which enables the upcycling of waste into a valuable resource. We help the fish farming industry improve its sustainability, and at the same time we contribute to improving people’s lives through better health,” says Roger Hofseth, CEO of Hofseth BioCare.

The U.S. structure function claims are based on two studies of ProGo in adults (18 years and older). Trial 1 was conducted in 48 otherwise healthy adults with iron deficiency anemia. Trial 2, a smaller, supporting study for safety, was conducted in 14 healthy adults with normal blood counts, i.e. non-anemic subjects. Both trials used whey protein isolate (WPI) as the comparator / placebo. Unlike ProGo, WPI did not have a significant impact on ferritin or hemoglobin in either study.

It is anticipated that HBC’s work to identify the peptide fraction driving the positive effect on ferritin and hemoglobin will be completed by Q1 2021. This will enable encapsulation of the peptide fraction and the commencement of the next stage of clinical development of the Bioactive Peptides.

Seite 1 von 2
Hofseth BioCare Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Sunrun Announces Date and Conference Call Details for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Report
Bullfrog Gold Corp. Signs Definitive Agreements with Barrick and Augusta
Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Solid Third Quarter 2020 Production, Increases Cash to $848 Million and ...
Avenue Therapeutics Receives Complete Response Letter from the FDA for IV Tramadol
Immunomedics Announces FDA Orphan Drug Designation of Trodelvy for Adult and Pediatric Glioblastoma
Inventiva receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation for lead drug candidate lanifibranor in ...
Acuity Brands Announces Agreements with Violet Defense and PURO Lighting; Continues to Expand UV ...
Nokia helps Vivacom Bulgaria deploy next generation fiber network
Sorrento Adds Mesenchymal Stem Cell Program (MSC) That Has Been Cleared for a Phase 1 Trial by the ...
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Denali Therapeutics Announces Closing of Collaboration and Share Purchase Agreements with Biogen
QMX Gold Expands Drilling Campaign to Over 45,000 Metres by Year End
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Filing of Provisional Patent for the Treatment of PTSD with ...
Sunrun Completes Acquisition of Vivint Solar to Accelerate Clean Energy Adoption and Enhance ...
Evergold Awaits Initial Assay Results from Golden Lion ‘Main’ Target Prior to Executing ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.10.20
Hofseth Biocare ASA: HBC’S APPLICATION TO HEALTH CANADA FOR UNIQUE QUALIFIED HEALTH CLAIMS IS PROGRESSING VERY WELL AND A POSITIVE CONCLUSION IS EXPECTED DURING OCTOBER 2020
24.09.20
Hofseth Biocare ASA: ANNOUNCES THE USE OF A VIRTUAL PLATFORM TO RECRUIT COVID-19 PATIENTS IN CANADA TO THE PHASE 2 TRIAL. WILL ALSO ASSESS THE IMPACT OF OMEGO ON HOSPITALISED PATIENTS WITH SEVERE FORMS OF COVID-19 IN MEXICO AND BRAZIL
18.09.20
Hofseth Biocare ASA: SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE REGISTERED

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.12.19
24
Hofseth BioCare........Norwegen