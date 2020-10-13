 

Envirotainer Unleashes Free Shipment reports

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Envirotainer, the global market leader and the by far largest provider of temperature-controlled air freight solutions for pharmaceuticals, today announced that they open up unlimited and free access to shipment data for all their customers. The shipment data provided combines all data gathered during a shipment and is presented in one comprehensive report that is now shared for free with customers less than 48 hours after the shipment is concluded.

"These are truly unprecedented times and our industry is faced with new challenges every day.  As the industry leader, Envirotainer is continually evaluating how we can meet those challenges with new and creative solutions," explains Eddy Cojulun, Chief Sales Officer at Envirotainer. He continued, "We are the only provider in the industry that shares this comprehensive amount of shipment data for free and within 48 hours to customers. We want to continue to be the true innovation leader and pave the way for our partners and customers to achieve an unprecedented level of transparency." 

The data collected includes ambient temperature, inside temperature, door openings and battery level. It is available already 48 hours after the shipment has been completed with the immediate effect of customers getting faster confirmation that there were no temperature deviations during the shipment and that the cargo can be released safely.

"When we first launched this fully automated, globally available, shipment report service in June 2019 we were certain that the speed of delivery would be appreciated by our customers which it was," explains Fredrik Linnér, Chief Business Development Officer at Envirotainer. He added, "Sharing all the data from the industry's largest active container fleet means that our customers get something that they cannot get from other providers, e.g. a tremendous amount of data that can be used to improve their cold-chain performance."

Envirotainer's customers can access their data for free starting October 15th, 2020, in the Envirotainer customer portal. The insight report is provided for the entire e-technology fleet, the Envirotainer RKN e1 and the RAP e2 containers - active, self-regulating containers with compressor cooling and electrical heating.

