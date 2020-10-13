Rueil Malmaison, 13 October 2020

VINCI Airports – traffic at 30 September 2020

Passenger numbers down 68% at end-September 2020

Slight uptick in the third quarter (down 79% after being down 96% in Q2) driven by tourism and people travelling to see friends and family over the summer period

September affected by the return of restrictions and subdued business travel

Passenger traffic was able to pick back up somewhat over the summer season as border closures were gradually lifted from 15 June in the Schengen area and travel restrictions in many countries were relaxed. Airports handling primarily tourist, family and domestic flights were best placed to take advantage of these conditions in July and August. The uptick was cut short in September as restrictions came back into force in an effort to stem the sustained rise in Covid-19 infections. To date, business traffic continues to remain very low.

Passenger numbers in the third quarter of 2020 were down 79.1% on the same period the previous year, with a total of 15 million passengers handled across the 45 airports in the VINCI network1. Over the first nine months of the year, cumulative passenger numbers had fallen 67.9% compared with the first nine months of 2019.



All airports in the VINCI network comply with the hygiene recommendations made by major international health bodies, applied through the “Protecting Each Other” campaign. Bureau Veritas approved the measures put in place by the network’s airports in France, the UK and Portugal. Furthermore, at Lyon Saint-Exupéry, VINCI Airports launched Mona at the start of October. The first of its kind in the world, this new biometric travel service allows passengers to enjoy a fully autonomous and contactless journey through the airport.