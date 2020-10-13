 

ArcAroma AB 201013 ArcAroma signs a new evaluation contract on oliveCEPT in Greece

Press release 2020-10-13

One & Olive, a well established olive oil producer in Greece, has signed an evaluation contract with ArcAroma and agreed to install two oliveCEPT ODIN units. Together, the units will treat a production capacity of 10 000 kilos of olives per hour. If the test results from the olive oil season are successful, the target is that One & Olive will purchase four oliveCEPT ODIN units from ArcAroma.

Extraction yield increase, olive oil quality improvement but mostly the elimination of the malaxation stage to enable a continuous production process will be the main factors in the evaluation period ahead. If the evaluation period is successful, the commercial target is that One & Olive will purchase four oliveCEPT ODIN units for the next olive oil production season.

“The integration of oliveCEPT in the initial stage of the process, right after the crusher, offers a number of advantages when it comes to extraction yield and quality of the final product and we have proven reliable results on these aspects. To switch a batch process into a continuous production process is really a game changer and a challenge that oliveCEPT is ready to take on”, says Johan Möllerström, CEO at ArcAroma.

One & Olive (www.oneolive.gr) is a family owned company, which operations started in 1896 and it is currently run by the fifth generation of the family. The production facility has two state-of-the-art production and packaging units in the villages Manessi and Trikorfo of Kalamata in Greece.                                 

For more information, please contact:
Johan Möllerström, CEO
(+46) 768 – 86 81 78
johan.mollerstrom@arcaroma.com

This information is such information that Arc Aroma Pure AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set above, at October 13, 2020 at 08:30 CET.

About ArcAroma AB (publ)
ArcAroma has developed a patented technology that controls and applies electrical pulses to optimize various biological processes. The CEPT platform, which is a high-voltage generator combined with a treatment chamber, uses the technology within FoodTech for increased extraction from the raw material and extended shelf-life and increased quality of the final product. Within CleanTech, the CEPT platform is used for sewage sludge treatment and biogas production. The platform uses short-term high-voltage pulses (PEF) that crush the cell membrane and eliminate unwanted microorganisms.
Our vision is to contribute to a sustainable world by offering efficient green cutting-edge technology that is easy to use in the areas of FoodTech and CleanTech.

ArcAroma's shares are listed on NASDAQ First North Premier Growth Market. Erik Penser Bank is Certified Adviser and is available at 08-463 80 00 or certifiedadviser@penser.sewww.arcaroma.com




