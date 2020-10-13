Air Liquide Strengthens Its Presence in Poland With a New Long-Term Contract With KGHM

This new investment will add a capacity of more than 1,200 tons of oxygen per day on the Głogów site, which will bring Air Liquide total oxygen production capacity on this location to close to 2,800 tons per day . Together with the liquid argon production capacity it already has on the site today, the new production facility will strengthen Air Liquide’s position in Poland, increase its competitiveness and support the growth momentum of the Group’s Large Industries and Industrial Merchant activities in the region.

Air Liquide (Paris:AI) and KGHM Polska Miedź, one of the largest producers of copper and silver in the world, have signed a new long-term contract for the supply of oxygen and nitrogen at the Głogów site in Poland. Air Liquide will invest around 40 million euros in the construction of a state-of-the-art Air Separation Unit (ASU) which offers high levels of energy efficiency and reliability. In addition, the extended liquid argon production will support growth of the Industrial Merchant business in Poland.

The Air Separation Unit will be designed and manufactured by Air Liquide Engineering & Construction and will incorporate the Group’s latest technologies, which offer the highest levels of energy efficiency and reliability. In line with Air Liquide's Climate Objectives, and KGHM sustainable development goals, both parties will further explore opportunities to lower the carbon footprint of the site in the future.

François Jackow, Executive Vice President and a member of the Air Liquide Group’s Executive Committee said: "We are pleased to strengthen our collaboration with our customer KGHM. With this new project, Air Liquide reinforces its presence in the dynamic market of Poland. This investment is in line with our development strategy underpinned by growth of our Large Industries business in major industrial sites and by the strength of our integrated model that enables expansion of the Industrial Merchant activity."

Air Liquide in Poland

Air Liquide's operations​ ​in Poland​ ​date back to 1995 and has since established a strong industrial and service base. With more than 800 employees nationwide today and 4 air gases production plants the company has become a premier supplier to selected markets, including metals, automotive, electronics manufacturing, food and beverage, chemicals, research and analysis, healthcare.

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 80 countries with approximately 67,000 employees and serves more than 3.7 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide’s scientific territory and have been at the core of the company’s activities since its creation in 1902.

Air Liquide’s ambition is to be a leader in its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability. The company’s customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable, regular and responsible growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.

Air Liquide’s revenue amounted to 22 billion euros in 2019 and its solutions that protect life and the environment represented more than 40% of sales. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.

