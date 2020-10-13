 

Air Liquide Strengthens Its Presence in Poland With a New Long-Term Contract With KGHM

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.10.2020, 08:45  |  66   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Air Liquide (Paris:AI) and KGHM Polska Miedź, one of the largest producers of copper and silver in the world, have signed a new long-term contract for the supply of oxygen and nitrogen at the Głogów site in Poland. Air Liquide will invest around 40 million euros in the construction of a state-of-the-art Air Separation Unit (ASU) which offers high levels of energy efficiency and reliability. In addition, the extended liquid argon production will support growth of the Industrial Merchant business in Poland.

This new investment will add a capacity of more than 1,200 tons of oxygen per day on the Głogów site, which will bring Air Liquide total oxygen production capacity on this location to close to 2,800 tons per day. Together with the liquid argon production capacity it already has on the site today, the new production facility will strengthen Air Liquide’s position in Poland, increase its competitiveness and support the growth momentum of the Group’s Large Industries and Industrial Merchant activities in the region.

The Air Separation Unit will be designed and manufactured by Air Liquide Engineering & Construction and will incorporate the Group’s latest technologies, which offer the highest levels of energy efficiency and reliability. In line with Air Liquide's Climate Objectives, and KGHM sustainable development goals, both parties will further explore opportunities to lower the carbon footprint of the site in the future.

François Jackow, Executive Vice President and a member of the Air Liquide Group’s Executive Committee said: "We are pleased to strengthen our collaboration with our customer KGHM. With this new project, Air Liquide reinforces its presence in the dynamic market of Poland. This investment is in line with our development strategy underpinned by growth of our Large Industries business in major industrial sites and by the strength of our integrated model that enables expansion of the Industrial Merchant activity."

Air Liquide in Poland
 Air Liquide's operations​ ​in Poland​ ​date back to 1995 and has since established a strong industrial and service base. With more than 800 employees nationwide today and 4 air gases production plants the company has become a premier supplier to selected markets, including metals, automotive, electronics manufacturing, food and beverage, chemicals, research and analysis, healthcare.

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 80 countries with approximately 67,000 employees and serves more than 3.7 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide’s scientific territory and have been at the core of the company’s activities since its creation in 1902.

Air Liquide’s ambition is to be a leader in its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability. The company’s customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable, regular and responsible growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.

Air Liquide’s revenue amounted to 22 billion euros in 2019 and its solutions that protect life and the environment represented more than 40% of sales. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.

www.airliquide.com
Follow us on Twitter @airliquidegroup

Air Liquide Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Phase 2b/3 Trial Shows Efficacy of Filgotinib for the Induction and Maintenance of Remission in ...
Velodyne Lidar Announces Three-Year Sales Agreement with Baidu
Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Month-End Assets Under Management
ROSEN, TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Aurora Cannabis Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in ...
Twilio to Acquire Segment, the Market-leading Customer Data Platform
AT&T CEO John Stankey to Speak at WSJ Tech Live on October 19
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives European Patent Notice of Allowance For First-in-Class ...
Invacare Corporation Introduces New ISA Premier Series Stand Assist Lifts Into the U.S. Market
Hilton Inspires Travelers to Make New Memories with the U.S. Launch of Insights-Driven Global ...
Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
Heritage Cannabis Teams with Patient Choice to Offer Medical Cannabis to Patients Across Canada
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Fiverr Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400 Million of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2025
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.10.20
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt AIR LIQUIDE(L) auf 'Neutral'
07.10.20
UBS belässt AIR LIQUIDE(L) auf 'Buy'
02.10.20
Air Liquide: Availability of the Pre-Q3 2020 Sales Communication
28.09.20
BERNSTEIN RESEARCH belässt AIR LIQUIDE(L) auf 'Outperform'
23.09.20
Air Liquide Announces New Investment to Reinforce Its Position in the Industrial Basin of Tianjin, China

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.08.20
245
AIR LIQUIDE WKN: 850133