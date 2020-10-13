 

Bel accelerates its transformation strategy and innovates in its markets - “For All For Good” at the heart of a unique model

Suresnes, October 13, 2020

Bel accelerates its transformation strategy and innovates in its markets
“For All For Good” at the heart of a unique model

CEO of Bel Group Antoine Fievet and Cécile Béliot, Executive Vice-President in charge of strategy, growth levers and markets, expressed strong shared convictions today during a joint conference. Bel’s unique business model provides concrete solutions for healthier and responsible food for all, especially in these uncertain times. During their joint presentation, Bel’s executives were able to review the Covid situation and to illustrate the acceleration of the Group’s transformation, through the numerous innovation projects developed in different markets.

In summary:

  • Despite a difficult and still uncertain context, Bel withstood the first part of the crisis.
  • Bel is pursuing its transformation strategy and remaining focused on its long-term vision of contributing to a new food model.
  • The year 2020/2021 is marked by the acceleration of the innovation strategy for all core brands of the portfolio, with major launches in the plant-based category.
  • The first functional product lines carried by Mini Babybel will be launched in 2021 in the United States.
  • The Group is continuing its actions to promote biodiversity and is joining the Act For Nature initiative at the international level.
  • Bel has made a concrete commitment to the fight against food waste and is implementing innovative pilot actions in the area of responsible packaging.

A family group that coped with the disruptions of the Covid crisis

In a very difficult context, Bel resisted well during the first part of the crisis. In the first half of the year, results were up by 4,8%. This growth was notably driven by products such as The Laughing Cow and fruits compotes, with MOM. Faced with the uncertainties of a lasting crisis, the two executives have expressed the necessity to remain cautious and stay focused on the long-term vision of Bel’s unique family model.

Antoine Fievet took this opportunity to reiterate that maintaining the food chain during the crisis would not have been possible without the mobilization of all, including farmers, suppliers and distributors. An example of solidarity that he wishes to see extended beyond the crisis.

There is no future without responsibility”: in the age of COVID, Bel is more convinced than ever that its unique inclusive model combining performance and responsibility is the only way to face challenges and to stand the test of time. We are keeping our course, remaining determined in action, and accelerating.” said Antoine Fievet.

