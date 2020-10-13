 

Bombardier and Jetex Collaborate to Bring Game-changing FBO Experience to Singapore

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2020, 09:00  |  94   |   |   
  • Operators to enjoy seamless service from arrival to departure as part of Bombardier’s commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience
  • Bombardier is proud to collaborate with Jetex, an award-winning leader in executive aviation
  • Passengers at world-class private terminal at Seletar Aerospace Park to benefit from state-of-the-art trip planning and ground support

MONTREAL, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier and Jetex have joined forces to establish a world-class fixed-base operator (FBO) experience in Singapore, the two companies are pleased to announce.

Bombardier is in the midst of expanding capabilities and hangar space at its Singapore Service Centre at Seletar Aerospace Park to transform this facility into a high-capacity, one-stop-shop super centre, offering customers a full gamut of services required throughout an aircraft’s life.

Part of this major expansion is the introduction of Jetex’s world-class FBO and ground handling systems to provide operators and passengers with seamless service from arrival to departure as part of Bombardier’s commitment to offering an exceptional customer experience.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with a service provider of this calibre as part of the expansion of Bombardier’s Singapore Service Centre, a key hub for business aviation in the Asia-Pacific region,” said Jean-Christophe Gallagher, Executive Vice President, Service and Support, and Corporate Strategy, Bombardier Aviation. “Jetex shares Bombardier’s commitment to delivering the exceptional service that customers demand and deserve.”

Jetex’s stellar reputation for international trip planning and ground support is recognized by international fleet and single aircraft operators alike.

Singapore becomes Jetex’s fourth destination in Asia-Pacific after Tokyo (Haneda and Narita) and Osaka. Discerning travellers can expect new levels of comfort, hospitality and convenience, brought to life by highly professional and committed teams.

“We’re optimistic about the possibilities for growth in the Asia Pacific region and very excited to be adding Singapore to our network,” said Adel Mardini, Founder and CEO, Jetex. “In 2019, Singapore experienced very strong demand for private jets. They had an increase of 16% compared to 2018. So, we’re going to meet the rising demand with an exceptional FBO and exemplary operational support.”

Seite 1 von 4
Bombardier Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Sunrun Announces Date and Conference Call Details for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Report
Bullfrog Gold Corp. Signs Definitive Agreements with Barrick and Augusta
Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Solid Third Quarter 2020 Production, Increases Cash to $848 Million and ...
Avenue Therapeutics Receives Complete Response Letter from the FDA for IV Tramadol
Immunomedics Announces FDA Orphan Drug Designation of Trodelvy for Adult and Pediatric Glioblastoma
Inventiva receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation for lead drug candidate lanifibranor in ...
Acuity Brands Announces Agreements with Violet Defense and PURO Lighting; Continues to Expand UV ...
Nokia helps Vivacom Bulgaria deploy next generation fiber network
Sorrento Adds Mesenchymal Stem Cell Program (MSC) That Has Been Cleared for a Phase 1 Trial by the ...
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Denali Therapeutics Announces Closing of Collaboration and Share Purchase Agreements with Biogen
QMX Gold Expands Drilling Campaign to Over 45,000 Metres by Year End
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Filing of Provisional Patent for the Treatment of PTSD with ...
Sunrun Completes Acquisition of Vivint Solar to Accelerate Clean Energy Adoption and Enhance ...
Evergold Awaits Initial Assay Results from Golden Lion ‘Main’ Target Prior to Executing ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.10.20
Bombardier unveils next-generation MOVIA metro design for Singapore’s Mass Rapid Transit Lines
06.10.20
Bombardier’s Most Accessible Business Jet, the Learjet 75 Liberty, Enters Service
06.10.20
Bombardier to base Global Innovation Centre for railway and e-mobility in Västerås, Sweden
05.10.20
Bombardier Aviation Takes the Show to Customers with Innovative Virtual Event
02.10.20
Bombardier exceeds goal for paid internship positions
02.10.20
Bombardier presents its first monorails for Bangkok’s Pink and Yellow lines in Thailand
01.10.20
Bombardier Announces Senior Management Reorganization in Support of its Transition to a Pure-play Business Jet Company
29.09.20
Bombardier Continues Global Customer Service Expansion, Sets Stage for OEM Service in Europe
28.09.20
Bombardier wins 10-year services contract to maintain 636 MOVIA metro cars in Singapore
25.09.20
Bombardier celebrates unveiling of train design for India’s first semi-high-speed RRTS corridor

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.10.20
441
Bombardier im Höhenflug :-)
28.11.19
2
Bombardier-Aktie bleibt ein Kaufkandidat! - Aktienanalyse