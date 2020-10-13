Bombardier and Jetex Collaborate to Bring Game-changing FBO Experience to Singapore

Bombardier is in the midst of expanding capabilities and hangar space at its Singapore Service Centre at Seletar Aerospace Park to transform this facility into a high-capacity, one-stop-shop super centre, offering customers a full gamut of services required throughout an aircraft’s life.

MONTREAL, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier and Jetex have joined forces to establish a world-class fixed-base operator (FBO) experience in Singapore, the two companies are pleased to announce.

Part of this major expansion is the introduction of Jetex’s world-class FBO and ground handling systems to provide operators and passengers with seamless service from arrival to departure as part of Bombardier’s commitment to offering an exceptional customer experience.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with a service provider of this calibre as part of the expansion of Bombardier’s Singapore Service Centre, a key hub for business aviation in the Asia-Pacific region,” said Jean-Christophe Gallagher, Executive Vice President, Service and Support, and Corporate Strategy, Bombardier Aviation. “Jetex shares Bombardier’s commitment to delivering the exceptional service that customers demand and deserve.”

Jetex’s stellar reputation for international trip planning and ground support is recognized by international fleet and single aircraft operators alike.

Singapore becomes Jetex’s fourth destination in Asia-Pacific after Tokyo (Haneda and Narita) and Osaka. Discerning travellers can expect new levels of comfort, hospitality and convenience, brought to life by highly professional and committed teams.

“We’re optimistic about the possibilities for growth in the Asia Pacific region and very excited to be adding Singapore to our network,” said Adel Mardini, Founder and CEO, Jetex. “In 2019, Singapore experienced very strong demand for private jets. They had an increase of 16% compared to 2018. So, we’re going to meet the rising demand with an exceptional FBO and exemplary operational support.”