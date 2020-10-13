Tele Columbus AG: Bauverein der Elbgemeinden eG selects Tele Columbus to provide more fibre

Smarter, faster, fibre



Bauverein der Elbgemeinden eG selects Tele Columbus to provide more fibre



- Mandate to provide service to 13,000 households renewed

- Expansion to gigabit upgrades

- FTTH for new building projects

Berlin/Hamburg, 13 October 2020. Bauverein der Elbgemeinden eG has renewed its contracts with Tele Columbus AG for the provision of multimedia services to its buildings which accommodate 13,000 apartments. In this context, it was agreed that gigabit and fibre infrastructure would be installed in the properties.

Properties in the association's buildings are supplied via Ethernet and DOCSIS cable technology. At the same time, almost all fibre cables extend to the building basements (fibre-to-the-building). With the renewal of the concession agreements, it was agreed to upgrade properties provided with Ethernet services and increase output reserves in the buildings provided with fibre services in order to offer tenants internet connections with gigabit download speeds. It is also planned to upgrade the building services with facility monitoring and control. For this purpose, telemetry connections will be installed in the utility rooms.

From the outset, the association's new building projects will be connected to the Tele Columbus network via their future-proof FTTH full fibre technology with fibre laid all the way to the individual apartments. Depending on current demand, this configuration will enable bandwidths of well over one gigabit.

With this agreement, Tele Columbus has bolstered its market position in the Hanseatic city while also doing its part to live up to Hamburg's reputation as the city with Germany's fastest internet connections.



