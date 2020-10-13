 

Tele Columbus AG: Bauverein der Elbgemeinden eG selects Tele Columbus to provide more fibre

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
13.10.2020, 09:00   

DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG / Key word(s): Agreement/Miscellaneous
Tele Columbus AG: Bauverein der Elbgemeinden eG selects Tele Columbus to provide more fibre

13.10.2020 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Smarter, faster, fibre
 

Bauverein der Elbgemeinden eG selects Tele Columbus to provide more fibre
 

- Mandate to provide service to 13,000 households renewed

- Expansion to gigabit upgrades

- FTTH for new building projects

 

Berlin/Hamburg, 13 October 2020. Bauverein der Elbgemeinden eG has renewed its contracts with Tele Columbus AG for the provision of multimedia services to its buildings which accommodate 13,000 apartments. In this context, it was agreed that gigabit and fibre infrastructure would be installed in the properties.

Properties in the association's buildings are supplied via Ethernet and DOCSIS cable technology. At the same time, almost all fibre cables extend to the building basements (fibre-to-the-building). With the renewal of the concession agreements, it was agreed to upgrade properties provided with Ethernet services and increase output reserves in the buildings provided with fibre services in order to offer tenants internet connections with gigabit download speeds. It is also planned to upgrade the building services with facility monitoring and control. For this purpose, telemetry connections will be installed in the utility rooms.

From the outset, the association's new building projects will be connected to the Tele Columbus network via their future-proof FTTH full fibre technology with fibre laid all the way to the individual apartments. Depending on current demand, this configuration will enable bandwidths of well over one gigabit.

With this agreement, Tele Columbus has bolstered its market position in the Hanseatic city while also doing its part to live up to Hamburg's reputation as the city with Germany's fastest internet connections.
 

About us

Tele Columbus AG is one of Germany's leading fibre network operators which reaches more than 3 million homes. Via its brand PŸUR, the Company, offers high-speed internet including telephony and more than 250 TV channels. All of this via a digital entertainment platform that combines linear TV with video on demand entertainment. To its housing association partners the Tele Columbus Group offers tailored models of cooperation and state-of-the-art services such as telemetric and tenant portals. As a full-service partner for municipalities and regional utilities, the Company is actively supporting the fibre-based infrastructure and broadband internet expansion in Germany. For its business customers the Group offers carrier services and corporate solutions on its proprietary fibre network. Besides its headquarter in Berlin, the Company has locations in Hamburg, Leipzig, Ratingen and Unterföhring/Munich. Since January 2015, Tele Columbus AG is listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock exchange and a member of the SDAX.

Disclaimer

