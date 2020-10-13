 

The Edge Opportunity Is Real, Yet Organizations Cite Hurdles to Unlocking Its Full Potential

The ability of organizations to realize business value from data increasingly depends on their capacity to collect, process, store and analyze it at the Edge, new research from Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, suggests.

As networks become increasingly congested with huge volumes of data generated from user and IoT devices, IT leaders are recognizing that analyzing real-time data nearer to the Edge yields greater efficiencies and insights, which results in improved business outcomes. According to a global study of 2,400 IT decision-makers (ITDMs), 72% are already actively using Edge technologies to deliver new outcomes, with another 16% planning to do so in the next year. There is also a growing recognition (82%) of the urgency around the need to implement integrated systems to handle data at the Edge.

Moreover, the maturity of a company’s deployment at the Edge is strongly correlated with its ability to derive value from the data collected from devices. Seventy-eight percent of ITDMs in production deployments with Edge technologies said they were in a position to use this data to improve business decisions or processes. That compares with just 42% of ITDMs who are only at the pilot stage and 31% who are planning pilots in the next year.

“This research suggests that the vast majority of IT leaders are already embracing the Edge or are preparing to,” said Partha Narasimhan, CTO and HPE Senior Fellow for Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company. “Developing an Edge strategy against the backdrop of existing cloud implementations is becoming a necessity as the number of connected devices increases and it becomes impractical to transfer vast volumes of data to a cloud or data center environment, especially as organizations undergo digital transformation to advance their business objectives and address customer needs.”

The survey findings form part of a report entitled, “At the Edge of Change: Navigating the New Data Era,” that assesses the implications of the shift in data processing from cloud to Edge, how ITDMs are responding to this trend, the opportunities the Edge presents for a number of major industries and the critical role networking plays in this transformation. Key findings reveal:

