Vigeo Eiris Awards Europcar Mobility Group a Score of 61/100 for its "Advanced" ESG Performance ; Representing an Increase of 15 Points.

Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR) :

Vigeo Eiris – a global leader in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) research, benchmarks, data and assessments - has awarded a score of 61/100 to Europcar Mobility Group, raising the Group to the "Advanced" level for its Environmental, Social and Governance performance. This represents an increase of 15 points compared to the previous rating (from 46/100 to 61/100).

This score rewards the Group's efforts in corporate social and environmental responsibility since the launch of its CSR policy and its "Commit Together" program in 2017.

Among the flagship initiatives that have been valued by Vigeo Eiris:

- The Group’s continuous efforts to offer to its customers a “CO2 light” fleet equipped with the latest and cleanest motorizations provided by manufacturers1, and to gradually increase the share of electric, hybrid and natural gas (NGV) vehicles in its fleet in the coming years.

- A range of hourly, daily, weekly or longer-term mobility offers, from car rental to car-sharing, offering as many alternatives to owning an individual vehicle, with a view to favor a responsible and sustainable mobility.

- A responsible management of resources (water, energy…), with 8 country subsidiaries certified ISO 14001 and 3 head offices supplied with electricity from renewable sources.

Regarding governance, human resources management and customer relationship management, the evaluation conducted by Vigeo Eiris highlighted:

- A set of solid fundamentals supporting the way the Group operates (e.g., “Code of Ethics and Commitments”, Diversity Charter, commitment to the UN Global Compact initiative).

- A special attention paid to gender equity in a historically very male sector (e.g., 46% of women in the Group, 40% of women managers, creation in 2019 of the "Women in Mobility" women's network).

- Customer relations being stepped up, with the creation of a Customer Engagement Department, which has led a vast customer-focused approach involving a hundred employees and a complete overhaul of Customer Relations processes, enabling a significant increase in the NPS (+8 points between 2017 and 2019).

Olivier Baldassari, Group Chief Countries and Operations Officer, member of the Management Board, comments: "This new rating clearly rewards our CSR efforts and of course, encourages us to continue them. Our ambition in terms of climate change is to significantly reduce our CO2 emissions by 2030 through our "ONE Sustainable Fleet" program, while continuing to deploy our vision of a shared and inclusive mobility through the launch of new services and offers. This is fully in line with our CONNECT transformation plan, which aims to reorganise our Group around the new needs and expectations of our customers: in particular, the need for security and flexibility, and expectations of more responsible and environmentally friendly mobility modes".