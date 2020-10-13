Next Games Corporation Managers' Transactions
NEXT GAMES CORPORATION: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS
October 13, 2020 at 10.00 EEST
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Ovaskainen Jari
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
(X) Legal person
Issuer: Next Games Oyj
LEI: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76_20201012133130_2
Transaction date: 2020-10-09
Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000233267
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 290 Unit price: 1.7 EUR
(2): Volume: 5,228 Unit price: 1.695 EUR
(3): Volume: 856 Unit price: 1.7 EUR
(4): Volume: 4,092 Unit price: 1.6 EUR
(5): Volume: 266 Unit price: 1.575 EUR
(6): Volume: 10,000 Unit price: 1.58 EUR
(7): Volume: 1,295 Unit price: 1.59 EUR
(8): Volume: 11,457 Unit price: 1.595 EUR
(9): Volume: 16,982 Unit price: 1.6 EUR
(10): Volume: 4,524 Unit price: 1.52 EUR
(11): Volume: 7,100 Unit price: 1.53 EUR
(12): Volume: 8,200 Unit price: 1.55 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(12): Volume: 70,290 Volume weighted average price: 1.5867 EUR
