Gerresheimer on track for strong second half-year

· Strong fourth quarter 2020 expected· Guidance for 2020 confirmedGerresheimer AG delivered profitable growth in its core business in the thirdquarter of 2020 and confirmed its guidance for 2020 despite temporarily lowerdemand for high-quality perfume flacons due to Covid-19. "We are workingtogether with vaccine manufacturers to prepare for the global Covid-19vaccination campaigns. For this purpose, we are building additional capacity forthe production of injection vials. Beyond this, there are numerous growthopportunities for us. And we are consequently implementing our strategy forprofitable and sustainable growth. We are investing in our Company's future,growing profitably and expect a strong fourth quarter," said Dietmar Siemssen,CEO of Gerresheimer AG.On the basis of 2.1% organic growth in its core business, Gerresheimer generatedrevenues of EUR 349m in the third quarter of the financial year 2020 (June 1 toAugust 31, 2020). Gerresheimer achieved profitable growth with its glass andplastic primary packaging for liquid and solid drugs, syringes and drug deliverydevices such as insulin pens and asthma inhalers. The injection vials producedby Gerresheimer will be an important part of the forthcoming Covid-19vaccination campaigns, for which Gerresheimer is preparing together with vaccinemanufacturers. Gerresheimer continues to invest in additional capacity in thisside of the business. Demand for high-quality perfume flacons was down in thelast few quarters relative to the prior year due to Covid-19. In the latestquarter, Gerresheimer has been able to offset the lower revenues from cosmeticspackaging with higher revenues from drug packaging and drug delivery devices.The third quarter of 2020 saw an increase in the adjusted EBITDA by 4.1% to EUR75m. The adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 21.5%. Adjusted net income came to EUR31m in the third quarter of 2020. Third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per shareafter non-controlling interests amounted to EUR 0.97. Free cash flow in thethird quarter was strong amounting to EUR 38m. Adjusted EBITDA leverage wasunchanged at 3.2x as of the end of the third quarter of 2020. At the beginningof October, Gerresheimer signed an agreement for a EUR 325m promissory loan onattractive terms. The funds are mainly being used to refinance the five-yearpromissory loan from 2015. Completion is scheduled for November 10, 2020.Guidance for 2020Gerresheimer's forecast for the financial year 2020 is unchanged:· Revenue growth in the mid-single digit percentage range· Adjusted EBITDA margin of around 21%· Capital expenditure amounting to roughly 12% of revenuesIndications for subsequent years· Annual organic revenue growth in the mid-single digit percentage range· Targeted medium-term adjusted EBITDA margin of 23%· Annual capital expenditure of between 8% and 10% of revenuesThe quarterly statement for the third quarter of 2020 is available here:http://www.gerresheimer.com/en/investor-relations/reportsContact:Jens KürtenGroup Senior Director Communications & MarketingPhone +49 211 6181-250Telefax +49 211 6181-241mailto:jens.kuerten@gerresheimer.comhttp://www.gerresheimer.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/9072/4732099OTS: Gerresheimer AGISIN: DE000A0LD6E6