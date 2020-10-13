Issue of Shares to Employee Benefit Trust
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.
Cambridge, UK and Indianapolis, US – 13 October 2020: Acacia Pharma Group plc (“Acacia Pharma”, the “Group” or the “Company”) (EURONEXT: ACPH), a hospital pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of new products aimed at improving the care of patients undergoing significant treatments such as surgery, other invasive procedures or cancer chemotherapy, was notified on 8 October 2020 that the Company's Employee Benefit Trust ("EBT") intends to subscribe for 2,218,264 new ordinary shares in the Company at their par value of 2p each and at an aggregate cost to the EBT of £44,365.28. ("New Ordinary Shares"). The Company has agreed to lend £44,365.28 to the EBT to fund its subscription for the New Ordinary Shares. The New Ordinary Shares to be held in the EBT are intended to be used to satisfy previously announced awards arising from the Company's employee incentive schemes.
Accordingly, on 13 October 2020, the Company allotted the New Ordinary Shares to the EBT and such shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares of the Company. The New Ordinary Shares were admitted to trading on Euronext on 12 October 2020 ("Admission").
Following the issue of the New Ordinary Shares, the Company's total issued share capital consists of 87,497,993 ordinary shares with one voting right per share. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury. Therefore, following the issue of the New Ordinary Shares, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 87,497,993.
About Acacia Pharma
Acacia Pharma is a hospital pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of new products aimed at improving the care of patients undergoing significant treatments such as surgery, other invasive procedures, or cancer chemotherapy. The Company has identified important and commercially attractive unmet needs in these areas that its product portfolio aims to address.
