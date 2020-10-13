Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Cambridge, UK and Indianapolis, US – 13 October 2020: Acacia Pharma Group plc (“Acacia Pharma”, the “Group” or the “Company”) (EURONEXT: ACPH), a hospital pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of new products aimed at improving the care of patients undergoing significant treatments such as surgery, other invasive procedures or cancer chemotherapy, announces that on 12 October 2020, the Company's Employee Benefit Trust ("EBT") transferred 75,000 ordinary shares of 0.2 pence in the Company (the "Ordinary Shares") to Michael Bolinder following the vesting of share awards granted under the Company's Performance Share Plan.