 

Openforce Available on Google Play Store

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
13.10.2020, 09:30  |  31   |   |   

A new application that arose from a vision to connect contractors with their workers in a safe and flexible manner

LONDON, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Openforce is a new technological endeavour aimed at helping contractors find CSCS trained employees with ease and simplicity through its online web application and Google Play store application.

Latest figures show there are 2.4 million jobs in the UK construction industry and more than one-third of people who work in the industry are self-employed. Openforce was set up with the aim to ensure employers can easily match and find self-employed workers for their new projects. Openforce commits to the five-star pledge that ensures security and accountability are taken by both parties whilst also taking the admin out of the hands of the employees by managing their timesheets and payrolls. Openforce is bridging the gap between firms and workers by making it swift and efficient to hire new employees.

Openforce was set up and founded by Amol Kyshatriya who conceived the idea in 2015.

"The idea of self-build software took shape and evolved into an online marketplace for construction companies to hire workers. By 2016 my design business had started to do well. So, I decided to invest some money to build a prototype. Flash forward four years of development which had multiple failures and many painful moments when I wanted to quit; today we have a 'working product' that outlines our vision for the business." – Amol Kyshatriya

This product envisioned by Amol has been created and beta tested with one mission statement in mind: to empower the UK construction workforce and create seamless job hiring processes for construction companies.

Our ambition is to grow Openforce from a go-to marketplace for construction workforce into a self-sustaining eco-system for the industry that enables upskilling of our workforce, facilitates better job management through smarter online tools and attracts youth to building industry. Let's make construction cool again.

Openforce is free to download and use on the Google Play Store or through the web application.

For more information and to request a demo: https://www.joinopenforce.com



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PwC: Blockchain technologies could boost the global economy US$1.76 trillion by 2030 through raising ...
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Infosys Completes Acquisition of Product Design and Development Firm, Kaleidoscope Innovation
Cyber Insurance Market worth $20.4 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Hesai Unveils PandarXT, 32-Channel Mid-Range LiDAR with Self-Developed, Proprietary LiDAR ASICs
Joint Collaboration Between Livox, Zhito and FAW Jiefang Propels Autonomous Heavy-Duty Truck Into ...
World Thrombosis Day Campaign Shines Spotlight on the Life-Threatening Connection Between ...
Food Cold Chain Market Size Worth USD 526.00 Billion By 2027 | CAGR of 11.4%: Emergen Research
Beyond the COVID-19 Crisis: Frost & Sullivan's 2020 Intelligent Mobility Summit to Highlight Role of Digital Transformation in ...
Take It Away Carefully: The World's First Eco-Technology of "Honeycomb" Underground Mining Which Reduces the Loss of ...
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
CStone Announces Completion of $200 million Share Sale to Pfizer
IBM Enters Esports Arena with Activision Blizzard in New Multi-Year Deal as the Presenting Partner ...
The Digital Green Carpet Is Now Live
Hyundai Motor's Delivery of XCIENT Fuel Cell Trucks in Europe Heralds Its Commercial Truck ...
Global Demand For Gold Continues To Rise Becoming One of the Market's Most Coveted Commodities
Cable Partners with Envision Digital to Provide AI-backed Green Solutions to Spain and Portugal
YOUengine/YOUapp, World's Largest Digital Ad Platform, Launches January 15, 2021 In Five Major ...
Xinhua Silk Road: 15th Alxa Festival kicks off in N China's Inner Mongolia
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Changhong Announces Sponsorship of China National Badminton Team
Oracle & Walmart Announce Tentative U.S. Government Approval
Irish Distillery Hinch Strikes Deal With Major US Distributor
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease