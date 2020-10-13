 

Jojoba Oil Derivatives Market Size Worth $49.05 Million By 2027 Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global jojoba oil derivatives market size is anticipated to reach USD 49.05 million by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2027. Jojoba oil derivatives are extensively used in personal care and cosmetic products, pharmaceutical preparations, and as additives in lubricants. High demand is observed from the manufacturers of skincare and hair care products that use these derivatives as specialty ingredients for developing advanced cosmetic solutions. These products are placed under the premium products category owing to the higher price of chemicals used, but they also give visible results in formulations. Furthermore, consumer inclination and readiness to pay a high price for premium products, along with the growing preference for natural and organic products, have augmented the product demand in the personal care and cosmetics industry.

Key suggestions from the report:

  • In 2019, esters emerged as the dominant product segment in terms of both volume and revenue. This is attributed to their odorless, colorless, and extremely resistant to oxidative degradation properties, making them suitable for a broad range of applications
  • The personal care and cosmetics application segment held the largest share in terms of both volume and revenue in 2019 due to high demand for derivatives in skincare, hair care, and baby care products, along with color cosmetic products
  • In 2019, North America emerged as the dominant regional market in terms of both volume and revenue owing to the growing inclination of manufacturers toward the application of bio-based ingredients.

Read 120 page research report with ToC on "Jojoba Oil Derivatives Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Jojoba Butter, Jojoba Esters), By Application (Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027 '' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/jojoba-oil-and-derivatives-market

Jojoba oil derivatives have a respectable history of safe and long-term use in the personal care and cosmetics, food and beverages, and pharmaceutical sectors owing to their low toxicity profiles. However, these derivatives are facing a high threat of substitutes from both natural and synthetic ingredients, which possess similar structure, properties, and scope of application. Candelilla wax, beeswax, carnauba wax, and vegetable oils are observed to be natural substitutes. On the other hand, petroleum-based waxes, including paraffin, are also a major alternative to these derivatives. Apart from the external substitutes, synthetic wax can act as an internal substitute for natural wax.

