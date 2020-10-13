 

Gerresheimer on track for strong second half-year

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
13.10.2020, 09:45  |  68   |   |   
Dusseldorf, Germany (ots/PRNewswire) - - Third quarter on schedule

- Group revenues EUR 349m; 2.1% organic revenue growth in core business

- Adjusted EBITDA increases by 4.1% to EUR 75m

- Significant improvement in free cash flow to EUR 38m

- Strong fourth quarter 2020 expected

- Guidance for 2020 confirmed

Gerresheimer AG delivered profitable growth in its core business in the third
quarter of 2020 and confirmed its guidance for 2020 despite temporarily lower
demand for high-quality perfume flacons due to Covid-19. "We are working
together with vaccine manufacturers to prepare for the global Covid-19
vaccination campaigns. For this purpose, we are building additional capacity for
the production of injection vials. Beyond this, there are numerous growth
opportunities for us. And we are consequently implementing our strategy for
profitable and sustainable growth. We are investing in our Company's future,
growing profitably and expect a strong fourth quarter," said Dietmar Siemssen,
CEO of Gerresheimer AG.

On the basis of 2.1% organic growth in its core business, Gerresheimer generated
revenues of EUR 349m in the third quarter of the financial year 2020 (June 1 to
August 31, 2020). Gerresheimer achieved profitable growth with its glass and
plastic primary packaging for liquid and solid drugs, syringes and drug delivery
devices such as insulin pens and asthma inhalers. The injection vials produced
by Gerresheimer will be an important part of the forthcoming Covid-19
vaccination campaigns, for which Gerresheimer is preparing together with vaccine
manufacturers. Gerresheimer continues to invest in additional capacity in this
side of the business. Demand for high-quality perfume flacons was down in the
last few quarters relative to the prior year due to Covid-19. In the latest
quarter, Gerresheimer has been able to offset the lower revenues from cosmetics
packaging with higher revenues from drug packaging and drug delivery devices.

The third quarter of 2020 saw an increase in the adjusted EBITDA by 4.1% to EUR
75m. The adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 21.5%. Adjusted net income came to EUR
31m in the third quarter of 2020. Third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share
after non-controlling interests amounted to EUR 0.97. Free cash flow in the
third quarter was strong amounting to EUR 38m. Adjusted EBITDA leverage was
unchanged at 3.2x as of the end of the third quarter of 2020. At the beginning
of October, Gerresheimer signed an agreement for a EUR 325m promissory loan on
attractive terms. The funds are mainly being used to refinance the five-year
promissory loan from 2015. Completion is scheduled for November 10, 2020.

Guidance for 2020

Gerresheimer's forecast for the financial year 2020 is unchanged:

- Revenue growth in the mid-single digit percentage range
- Adjusted EBITDA margin of around 21%
- Capital expenditure amounting to roughly 12% of revenues

Indications for subsequent years

- Annual organic revenue growth in the mid-single digit percentage range
- Targeted medium-term adjusted EBITDA margin of 23%
- Annual capital expenditure of between 8% and 10% of revenues

The quarterly statement for the third quarter of 2020 is available here:

http://www.gerresheimer.com/en/investor-relations/reports

Contact:

http://www.presseportal.de/nr/9072/dokument?langid=2
Contact:
Gerresheimer AG
Klaus-Bungert-Strasse 4
40468 Düsseldorf
Germany
Jens Kürten
Group Senior Director Communication & Marketing
Phone +49-211-6181-250
Telefax +49-211-6181-241
jens.kuerten@gerresheimer.com
www.gerresheimer.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/9072/4732112
OTS: Gerresheimer AG
ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6
Gerresheimer Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Gerresheimer ist solide
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Das norwegische Marine-Wasserstoff-Unternehmen TECO 2030 ASA geht an die Börse
Schweizer Medienkonzern steigt bei Tiroler Digitalagentur ein
Hanseatisches Oberlandesgericht: Medienbeobachter benötigen eine Digitale Verarbeitungslizenz (FOTO)
GVC Holdings PLC: Deutsche Sportwetten Lizenzen
Die Zukunft beim digitalen Bezahlen heißt Request-to-Pay (FOTO)
Röchling Automotive bringt nachhaltigen Biokunststoff auf den Markt (FOTO)
Warum der Kauf auf Rechnung in Deutschland beliebter ist als in den USA (FOTO)
Trotec TAC V+: METRO und PENTAGAST vermarkten Hochleistungsluftreiniger exklusiv für die Gastronomie (FOTO)
Tipico erhält Lizenz für Sportwetten
Make some money: Die App, die zeigt, wie reich Du wirklich bist
Titel
Amazon Prime Day: Vorschau auf die Angebote vom 13. und 14. Oktober 2020 (FOTO)
Das norwegische Marine-Wasserstoff-Unternehmen TECO 2030 ASA geht an die Börse
Transformation der TUI Group: Aufsichtsrat beschließt Umbau der Konzernführung zum 1. Januar
EANS-Adhoc: ams AG / ams kündigt Ausschluss der Bezugsrechte im Zusammenhang mit einer möglichen ...
Ärger bei der Deutschen Bahn: Eisenbahnergewerkschaft "schockiert" über Brandbrief des Vorstands zur Frauenquote
Continentale Lebensversicherung: Fondsgebundene Basis-Renten - jetzt neu mit ETF
Schweizer Medienkonzern steigt bei Tiroler Digitalagentur ein
Hanseatisches Oberlandesgericht: Medienbeobachter benötigen eine Digitale Verarbeitungslizenz (FOTO)
The mobility specialist REHASENSE cooperates with Krzysztof Pietrasik (FOTO)
Wirtschaft im Erholungsmodus: Deloitte sieht in seinem CFO Survey deutlichen Wachstumstrend
Titel
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
Start der neuen Online-Reisebuchungsplattform travelWorld
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / Trading Halt - ATTACHMENT
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / Completes Capital Raising to Fund Metallurgical Test Work and Progress ...
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited /Ballot Victory Over Strategic Tenement in North West WA and SPP - ...
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / Annual Report 2020 - ATTACHMENT
Das sind Deutschlands beste Jobs mit Zukunft / Studie untersucht die Arbeitsplatzsicherheit in rund ...
Amazon Prime Day: Vorschau auf die Angebote vom 13. und 14. Oktober 2020 (FOTO)
ALDI Original: ALDI Nord launcht erste Fashion Kollektion (FOTO)
Euler Hermes Rating senkt das Emissionsrating der Wandelanleihe 2015/2025 der SeniVita Social ...
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Ford S-MAX Hybrid und Ford Galaxy Hybrid: Ford investiert 42 Millionen Euro im Werk Valencia (FOTO)
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:34 Uhr
ANALYSE-FLASH: Berenberg belässt Gerresheimer auf 'Buy' - Ziel 115 Euro
10:01 Uhr
ROUNDUP: Gerresheimer hält trotz Umsatzrückgang an Jahreszielen fest
09:50 Uhr
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Moderate Verluste nach den jüngsten Gewinnen
09:35 Uhr
ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman belässt Gerresheimer auf 'Buy' - Ziel 108 Euro
09:30 Uhr
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt GERRESHEIMER AG auf 'Buy'
09:10 Uhr
Gerresheimer on track for strong second half-year
09:10 Uhr
Gerresheimer auf Kurs für starkes zweites Halbjahr
09:02 Uhr
ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Gerresheimer auf 'Neutral' - Ziel 85,70 Euro
08:57 Uhr
JPMORGAN belässt GERRESHEIMER AG auf 'Neutral'
08:56 Uhr
JPMORGAN belässt GERRESHEIMER AG auf 'Neutral'

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:44 Uhr
102
Gerresheimer ist solide