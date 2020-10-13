 

Holaluz Ranks Number One in Sustainalytics' ESG World Ranking for Electricity Companies

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

  • The ESG Risk Rating is a benchmark for the capital market. It measures a company's social impact, system of governance, and environmental footprint.
  • Sustainalytics is the world's leading ESG and corporate governance research and ratings agency, and, out of more than 189 companies worldwide, it places Holaluz at number one amongst direct peers in the category of electricity companies. 
  • The rating recognises Holaluz's leadership in the energy transition. 
  • In the overall reckoning, the Sustainalytics universe, which collates the performance of 13,028 companies, Holaluz was placed among the top 2% of companies.  In the utilities category, which compares 486 companies, Holaluz finished second worldwide. In terms of measured risk, Holaluz was apportioned a score of 12 which is "low risk" (scores of between 10 and 20 are considered "low risk").
  • The publication of Sustainalytics' ESG world rankings together with the financial results for the first quarter of 2020 reinforces Holaluz's position as a market leader, ready to help society overcome future challenges.

Holaluz, the green energy technology company which is listed on the BME Growth (formerly known as the Alternative Stock Market – MAB), has been ranked number one amongst direct peers in the electricity companies' category by Sustainalytics' ESG Risk Rating which analyses 189 companies around the world. The ranking takes into consideration a company's impact on society and the environment. Holaluz has been assigned a "low level of risk" designation by Sustainalytics. This reaffirms the strength of Holaluz's position to meet future challenges.

The analysis performed by Sustainalytics reconfirms Holaluz's leadership position in the energy transition. Holaluz was placed amongst the top two per cent of companies in the Sustainalytics universe (which collates the performance of 13,028 companies) and number two in the utilities category (which compares 486 companies).

Holaluz is a "low risk" company and was given a score of 12 (scores of between 10 and 20 are considered "low risk").

The ESG Risk Rating index is a benchmark in the capital markets. It offers information on more than 80 per cent of the total capitalization of the stock markets. Sustainalytics' analysis operates on two levels: firstly, it evaluates risk in terms of a companies' essential characteristics (sector, activity, public exposure etc.). Secondly, it evaluates risk in terms of a companies' management (transparency, governance, position on equality, etc.). The analysis, which involves 450 data sets and 70 points of variability, allows for the determination of a companies' level of risk which in turn lets investors make an informed decision as to whether to invest in a company. 

