Holaluz Ranks Number One in Sustainalytics' ESG World Ranking for Electricity Companies

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 13, 2020

The ESG Risk Rating is a benchmark for the capital market. It measures a company's social impact, system of governance, and environmental footprint.

Sustainalytics is the world's leading ESG and corporate governance research and ratings agency, and, out of more than 189 companies worldwide, it places Holaluz at number one amongst direct peers in the category of electricity companies.

The rating recognises Holaluz's leadership in the energy transition.

In the overall reckoning, the Sustainalytics universe, which collates the performance of 13,028 companies, Holaluz was placed among the top 2% of companies. In the utilities category, which compares 486 companies, Holaluz finished second worldwide. In terms of measured risk, Holaluz was apportioned a score of 12 which is "low risk" (scores of between 10 and 20 are considered "low risk").

The publication of Sustainalytics' ESG world rankings together with the financial results for the first quarter of 2020 reinforces Holaluz's position as a market leader, ready to help society overcome future challenges.

The ESG Risk Rating index is a benchmark in the capital markets. It offers information on more than 80 per cent of the total capitalization of the stock markets. Sustainalytics' analysis operates on two levels: firstly, it evaluates risk in terms of a companies' essential characteristics (sector, activity, public exposure etc.). Secondly, it evaluates risk in terms of a companies' management (transparency, governance, position on equality, etc.). The analysis, which involves 450 data sets and 70 points of variability, allows for the determination of a companies' level of risk which in turn lets investors make an informed decision as to whether to invest in a company.