‘PwC France and Maghreb’ renews confidence in Atos to support app transformation in a secure hybrid cloud environment

Paris, France - October 13, 2020 - Atos , a global leader in digital transformation, announces the renewal of its contract with ‘ PwC France and Maghreb ’ for a period of five years and for an amount of more than 100 million euros for the management of all digital services and workstations for PwC employees in France, Algeria and Morocco. Atos is responsible for the outsourcing and transformation of PwC's digital services and mission-critical applications, now hosted in Atos' datacenters, to a secure hybrid cloud or in Atos' dedicated private cloud. Atos manages the digital workplace environment for all employees and the modernization of the security center. The contract includes a clause and measures dedicated to reducing the carbon footprint for all services.

« As part of our ongoing quest for innovation and improved operational efficiency, we have launched a new phase in the transformation of our technological resources. Over the last 6 years, Atos has demonstrated its ability to ensure a level of quality and security in line with our requirements, under the supervision of our experts, valuing innovation and favoring a flexible operating model. We have therefore decided to renew our contract for the next five years. » said Guillaume Lorain, Managing Partner and COO at PwC France and Maghreb.

« Atos and PwC France and Maghreb will work hand in hand towards PwC's goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2030. This is an important part of the new contract.» said Raphaël Hélion, CITO for PwC France and Maghreb.

Atos is supporting PwC in the migration of its information system - servers and business management applications - to a secure hybrid cloud environment or in Atos' dedicated private cloud for operational and financial efficiency in the day-to-day operations of the group's employees. Atos guarantees end-to-end security for all services in the work environment: from the deployment of new computers for the 6,000 employees to the management of the Service Desk.

Atos will also integrate ‘PwC France and Maghreb’s "RPA Factory" by bringing its skills and technologies, particularly in terms of AI and managed services, to benefit ‘PwC France and Maghreb’s internal and external clients. PwC has also retained Atos ServiceNow service center for its own needs.

Supervision of the security of all ‘PwC France and Maghreb’ information systems is provided by Atos' Security Operations Center (SOC), under the control and supervision of PwC experts, with automated security operations and monitoring functions.