 

‘PwC France and Maghreb’ renews confidence in Atos to support app transformation in a secure hybrid cloud environment

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2020, 10:00  |  68   |   |   

Paris, France - October 13, 2020 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, announces the renewal of its contract with ‘PwC France and Maghreb’ for a period of five years and for an amount of more than 100 million euros for the management of all digital services and workstations for PwC employees in France, Algeria and Morocco. Atos is responsible for the outsourcing and transformation of PwC's digital services and mission-critical applications, now hosted in Atos' datacenters, to a secure hybrid cloud or in Atos' dedicated private cloud. Atos manages the digital workplace environment for all employees and the modernization of the security center. The contract includes a clause and measures dedicated to reducing the carbon footprint for all services.

« As part of our ongoing quest for innovation and improved operational efficiency, we have launched a new phase in the transformation of our technological resources. Over the last 6 years, Atos has demonstrated its ability to ensure a level of quality and security in line with our requirements, under the supervision of our experts, valuing innovation and favoring a flexible operating model. We have therefore decided to renew our contract for the next five years. » said Guillaume Lorain, Managing Partner and COO at PwC France and Maghreb.

 « Atos and PwC France and Maghreb will work hand in hand towards PwC's goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2030. This is an important part of the new contract.» said Raphaël Hélion, CITO for PwC France and Maghreb.

Atos is supporting PwC in the migration of its information system - servers and business management applications - to a secure hybrid cloud environment or in Atos' dedicated private cloud for operational and financial efficiency in the day-to-day operations of the group's employees. Atos guarantees end-to-end security for all services in the work environment: from the deployment of new computers for the 6,000 employees to the management of the Service Desk.

Atos will also integrate ‘PwC France and Maghreb’s "RPA Factory" by bringing its skills and technologies, particularly in terms of AI and managed services, to benefit ‘PwC France and Maghreb’s internal and external clients. PwC has also retained Atos ServiceNow service center for its own needs.

Supervision of the security of all ‘PwC France and Maghreb’ information systems is provided by Atos' Security Operations Center (SOC), under the control and supervision of PwC experts, with automated security operations and monitoring functions.

Seite 1 von 2
Atos Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Bullfrog Gold Corp. Signs Definitive Agreements with Barrick and Augusta
Sunrun Announces Date and Conference Call Details for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Report
Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Solid Third Quarter 2020 Production, Increases Cash to $848 Million and ...
Immunomedics Announces FDA Orphan Drug Designation of Trodelvy for Adult and Pediatric Glioblastoma
Avenue Therapeutics Receives Complete Response Letter from the FDA for IV Tramadol
Inventiva receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation for lead drug candidate lanifibranor in ...
Acuity Brands Announces Agreements with Violet Defense and PURO Lighting; Continues to Expand UV ...
Global Benefits Group (GBG) adopts Actisure by Cegedim Insurance Solutions as a foundation for ...
Nokia helps Vivacom Bulgaria deploy next generation fiber network
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Denali Therapeutics Announces Closing of Collaboration and Share Purchase Agreements with Biogen
QMX Gold Expands Drilling Campaign to Over 45,000 Metres by Year End
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Filing of Provisional Patent for the Treatment of PTSD with ...
Sunrun Completes Acquisition of Vivint Solar to Accelerate Clean Energy Adoption and Enhance ...
AMD Launches AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors: The Fastest Gaming CPUs in the World
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:00 Uhr
Atos completes the acquisition of digital.security
12.10.20
Atos completes the acquisition of Paladion
08.10.20
Atos awarded “Platinum” by EcoVadis for its outstanding CSR performance
07.10.20
Atos inaugurates BullSequana XH2000 at CSC – the fastest supercomputer in the Nordics
06.10.20
Linköping University chooses Atos to build Sweden’s largest supercomputer for AI
05.10.20
Atos coordinates NEASQC, an ambitious European project to lead the future quantum computing revolution
05.10.20
Atos and ECMWF launch Center of Excellence in Weather & Climate Modelling to support researchers with HPC, AI and quantum capabilities
01.10.20
Atos completes the acquisition of EcoAct
30.09.20
Atos introduces BullSequana Agility, a new hyperconverged solution to leverage the power of multi-cloud
28.09.20
innocent Drinks selects Atos as digital partner for carbon-neutral factory